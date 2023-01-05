Right-handed batter Rahul Tripathi was handed his India debut in the second Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in Pune replacing Sanju Samson who has been ruled out of the series after hurting his left knee in the first T20I in Mumbai.

In addition to the forced change due to injury, Arshdeep Singh was included in the team after missing the first match due to illness. As a result, Harshal Patel, who recorded 2/41 in the previous match, had to miss out with rookie Shivam Mavi keeping his place.

India won the toss in the second T20I and opted to bowl first.

India, fielding a new-look T20 side, are being led by Hardik Pandya against the Asia Cup 2022 Champions and are leading 1-0 in the series. In the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, the series was expected to provide opportunities to several newcomers.

While Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill were handed their debuts in the first T20I, Samson’s injury in Mumbai while fielding has opened the doors for Tripathi, who has been in queue to feature in the Indian jersey for quite some time. Having played 125 T20s at the domestic level and 76 matches in the Indian Premier League, the 31-year-old can play both as an opener and in the middle order.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said he would have batted first anyway as well.

After winning the toss, Pandya said, “Thought that the dew might come later, and the wicket looks good and shouldn’t change. Oh, I didn’t know that (teams batting first have better record here).”

He added, “Happy with the way we bowled and fielded (in the first T20I.) At the Wankhede to defend 160, bowlers did a great job.”