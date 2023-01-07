Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma has been named in the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee once again and will continue in his role as the Chairman, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee,” the BCCI statement said. “The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18 November 2022.”

BCCI said that the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews out of those applications and ultimately the following members were recommended.

Senior Men’s National Selection Committee: 1) Chetan Sharma 2) Shiv Sundar Das 3) Subroto Banerjee 4) Salil Ankola 5) Sridharan Sharath

