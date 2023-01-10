Virat Kohli brought up his 73rd international century in the first One Day International against Sri Lanka and his 45th in the 50-over format in Guwahati on Tuesday. India set a colossal 374-run target for the visitors, the foundation for which was set with a rollicking 143-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Most ODI tons (men's) Player Innings Highest ODI tons SR Tendulkar (IND) 452 200* 49 V Kohli (IND) 257 183 45 RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 365 164 30 RG Sharma (IND) 229 264 29 ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 433 189 28

KL Rahul also chipped in with a 29-ball 39 to add to Sri Lanka’s misery but it was eventually, a Kohli show that stole the headlines. After having a lean patch across formats, Kohli has returned in style, scoring back-to-back centuries in the format to end 2022 and start 2023. The previous ton came against Bangladesh in the third ODI at Chattogram. He had also ended the long drought for No 71 last year at Asia Cup.

His knock, laced with one six and twelve fours, wasn’t chanceless by any means as he was dropped twice - once on 52 by Kusal Mendis and then dropped on 81 by captain Dasun Shanaka. However, he made it count before he was eventually dismissed for 113 by K Rajitha in the 49th over but the knock had comfortably placed India in the driver’s seat by then.

I have a thread to make on the various fan clubs and how their love (without their own awareness) can be detrimental from a team ethos perspective, but thats for another day before the WC. Today though, I would like to say that India is blessed to have Virat and Rohit👏#INDvSL — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 10, 2023

For his incredible TON, @imVkohli is our top performer from the first innings of the first #INDvSL ODI 👏 👏



A summary of his batting display 🔽 pic.twitter.com/EMnv5xaqdw — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2023

How many will Kohli finish with? 💯 #73 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 10, 2023

OG ODI greats of this era have begun the year appropriately 👍 — SMM (@Shhy10) January 10, 2023

Saw this I'm-pumped celebration after long from VK. Just makes the century even better. pic.twitter.com/svJfZngNx3 — Manya (@CSKian716) January 10, 2023

when you have Rohit and Virat getting runs, ODI cricket is better than T20 #Kohli #INDvsSL — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) January 10, 2023

73 🙌

45 💚 — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) January 10, 2023

What a picture - The celebration of the King. pic.twitter.com/cZtB36lW1F — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 10, 2023

Kohli went 25 inns without scoring a century in ODIs, 2 consecutive ODI hundreds now. He now has 45 ODI hundreds in 257 inns. Needs just 5 more to break Sachin’s record of 49 ODI hundreds. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) January 10, 2023

You don't drop Kohli. Otherwise he will make you repent it most of the times. 45th ODI hundred and counting... #INDvsSL — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 10, 2023

Very much enjoyed Virat Kohli's "not scoring a century for ages" bit as we all did, but must admit I'm bang up for this return of the "scoring ODI centuries pretty much every game" bit. — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) January 10, 2023

Among batters to have scored at least 10 centuries in men's ODIs, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are 1 & 2 in this metric.



Babar: 5.35 inns per ODI ton

Virat: 5.71 inns per ODI ton https://t.co/ade9nYObxs — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 10, 2023

Jumps. Punches his fist in the air. A big smile on his face. We have missed these celebrations. We surely have. This is the Virat Kohli we know.#INDvSL — Prajakta (@18prajakta) January 10, 2023

This is an untroubled century. No 73 was on the cards all through for Kohli. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 10, 2023

“Back to back hundreds for Virat Kohli”



Who would’ve thought? 😭❤️ — Sonali (@samtanisonali1) January 10, 2023

All is right with the world. All is right with my world ❤️❤️❤️❤️



Happy New Year, King!



Welcome 73 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻#INDvSL #KingKohli — Harini (@ImVHarini) January 10, 2023

Just another day in the office of Virat Kohli 👏 #INDvSL — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 10, 2023

Most ODI hundreds against Sri Lanka:



9 - Virat Kohli 🇮🇳

8 - Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳

7 - Saeed Anwar🇵🇰

6 - Gautam Gambhir🇮🇳

6 - Rohit Sharma🇮🇳

6 - Adam Gilchrist🇦🇺#INDvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 10, 2023

#INDvSL



Nothing can stop me, I’m all the way up 🎶



Even as transitions begin and the runs dry up in other formats, Virat Kohli in ODIs is just different gravy.



45 🤝73 — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) January 10, 2023

Quintessential ODI hundred by Kohli. He knew what he had to do in these conditions and paced his innings accordingly. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) January 10, 2023

Skipper Rohit Sharma (83) and fellow opener Shubman Gill (70) put on 143 runs to lay the foundations of the mammoth total. Kohli stood firm after the duo’s departure and, despite losing partners at the other end, took to the opposition attack.

The former captain let out a roar and tore off his helmet to bask in the stadium’s applause.

He finally fell to third-time-lucky quick Kasun Rajitha, who was also bowling when wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis and skipper Dasun Shanaka dropped the star batsman.

Rohit, who returned to captain the side after missing India’s 2-1 Twenty20 series win, reached his fifty with a four and Gill raised his half-century a short time later.

Gill took on Dunith Wellalage with three successive fours in one over before he fell lbw in the next to Shanaka’s medium-pace bowling.

Rohit attempted to keep up the attack with regular boundaries but Madushanka cut short his knock with a length ball that bowled the Indian skipper off an inside edge.

The rest of the innings belonged to Kohli, who has hit two successive ODI hundreds since coming out of an extended lean patch last year at Asia Cup.

(With AFP inputs)