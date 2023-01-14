Malaysia Open Super 1000, semifinal live updates: Satwik-Chirag in action against Liang-Wang
Follow updates from the semifinal featuring Satwik-Chirag.
Live updates
Men’s doubles, Satwik-Chirag 14-14 Liang-Wang: Aggression from Chirag at the net and we are back level. Phew.
Men’s doubles, Satwik-Chirag 13-14 Liang-Wang: A couple of gifts from the Chinese pair.
Men’s doubles, Satwik-Chirag 11-14 Liang-Wang: And now five straight points for the Chinese pair after the break, wow.
Men’s doubles, Satwik-Chirag 11-9 Liang-Wang: Decent lead for the Indians at the break but very little comfort to take from this cushion at the interval.
Men’s doubles, Satwik-Chirag 10-9 Liang-Wang: Finally run of points is over at 5 for the Indians. Lian with a superb serve to further close the gap.
Men’s doubles, Satwik-Chirag 9-7 Liang-Wang: First two point lead of the match goes to Chinese pair and the Indians quickly level it up. One thing clear from the early exchanges, that the Indians would do well keep the rallies flat even though that is not their preferred style either. Back into the lead now. Four straight points for the Indians.
Men’s doubles, Satwik-Chirag 5-6 Liang-Wang: One thing is certain, lifting here means the opponents are just going to pounce on it. Both teams have great smashes and attacking weapons. Liang with a stunning crosscourt drop shot as the CHN pair inch ahead.
Men’s doubles, Satwik-Chirag 3-3 Liang-Wang: Very even in the opening stages.
Men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng vs Wang Chang: The players are on court, this could again be a cracker. The Indians are established in the top 5 now but the Chinese pairing, new on tour, are Japan Open 2022 champions. They are world No 17 at the moment. But this will be closer than the rankings gap suggests. It’s the pairs’ first meeting.
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the 2023 badminton season. It’s semifinals day at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 in Kuala Lumpur.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy [7] and Chirag Shetty, the seventh seeds, are taking on China’ Liang Wei Keng
and Wang Chang. The Indian pair produced a stunning comeback last night against Liu-Ou of China.
India’s QF matches on Friday:
MS: HS Prannoy 16-21, 21-19, 10-21 Kodai Naraoka
MD: Satwik-Chirag 17-21 22-20, 21-10 Liu-Ou, semifinal vs Liang/Wang
