India’s campaign at FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 could be dealt a blow as chief coach Graham Reid said after the match against England that midfielder Hardik Singh seems to have injured his hamstring.

The Indian midfielder, who wears No 8 and has been one of the team’s in-form players, was injured in the fourth quarter of the Pool D match against England in Rourkela on Sunday and was helped off the field.

Reid said later in the press conference, “It looked bad at first but I have gotten an update now and it doesn’t look that bad, but we’ll wait for an official update.”

Hardik had scored in the opening game for India, and was dictating tempo with his passing and dribbling. On Sunday against England too the midfielder was in fine form, showcasing his dribbling skills once more with a memorable run from midfield and produced a superb shot on goal that was saved by player of the match Ollie Payne in England’s goal.

Raj Kumar Pal and Jugraj Singh are India’s alternate players apart from the squad of 18.

India play Wales in their final Pool D clash on 19 January. India and England are tied on four points with the hosts behind England on goal difference.