India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant on Monday stated on his instagram and twitter that his “spirits are high” and that he is indeed on the road to recovery following his successful surgery after the horror car crash in early January.

In an instagram post, he wrote, “I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. Just wanted to let everyone know that my surgery was successful, and I am grateful to be on the road to recovery. My spirits are high, and I’m feeling better every day and I want to extend my gratitude to all of you for your kind words, support and positive energy during this difficult time.”

On twitter, he thanked BCCI, secretary Jay Shah and the government authorities for their support. He also said, “From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement.”

From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

The star batter suffered several injuries when his Mercedes SUV crashed into the median before dawn on Friday as he was travelling alone from New Delhi to his hometown Roorkee, a few hours north of the Indian capital.

“Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation,” the Board of Control of Cricket in India had said in a statement.

The player had damaged a ligament in his right knee, hurt his wrist, ankle, and had abrasion injuries on his back.

Delhi Capitals director Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the captain is unavailable for the Indian Premier League scheduled in March. Additionally, he is also going miss Australia’s upcoming tour of India in February and March, when the arch-rivals will play four Tests.

With inputs from AFP