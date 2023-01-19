Shafali Verma-led India stormed into the Super Six round of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa by winning all three of their group games in emphatic fashion.

Aiming to become champions of the inaugural edition of the marquee event, India topped Group D by defeating hosts South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Scotland, and will now face Australia and Sri Lanka in the Super Six stage.

Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

In their first match of the tournament against South Africa, India rode on a splendid knock by their vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat to notch up a seven-win win. Sehrawat remained unbeaten on 92* off 57 and played a starring role in what was a remarkable run-chase by India.

U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, IND vs SA as it happened: Shweta Sehrawat powers India to 7-wicket win

In the second game, India defeated UAE by 122 runs with Sehrawat stepping up once again. Skipper Shafali (78) and Sehrawat (74*) put on a huge partnership for the first wicket before the bowlers restricted UAE to just 97/5 in 20 overs.

U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, IND vs UAE as it happened: Shafali and Co register massive 122-run win

In the third game, India got the better of Scotland by 85 runs as left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap won the player of the match award for her four-wicket haul. With the bat, G Trisha (57 off 51), promoted to the top of the order, and Sehrawat (31* off 10), sent in at No 6, made significant contributions.

U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, IND vs SCO blog: Mannat Kashyap’s four-for helps India win by 85 runs

Now, India will face Australia and Sri Lanka, who finished second and third respectively in Group A, in the Super Six stage. India had defeated Australia in a warmup game before the start of the World Cup and will be confident of continuing the good form and qualifying for the semifinals.