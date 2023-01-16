U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, IND vs UAE live: Shafali Verma, Shweta Sehrawat build opening stand
Follow live coverage of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and the United Arab Emirates at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
Live updates
IND 82/0 (7 overs): Fifty for Shafali Verma! She gets there in just 26 balls. Some sparkling strokeplay by the India captain.
IND 68/0 (6 overs): The end of a brilliant powerplay for India. Gaur returns to the attack and Shafali hits her for three fours in the over. The India captain has raced to 49 off 25.
IND 51/0 (5 overs): First six of the match and it comes from Shafali’s bat. Just a little flick and the ball went a long way. Eight runs come from Samaira’s second over.
IND 43/0 (4 overs): Three more fours for Shafali! Leg-spinner Mahesh joins the attack and the India captain goes after her with relative ease. UAE have used four different bowlers in the first four overs but struggled to contain the run-flow.
IND 30/0 (3 overs): Change in bowling for UAE as right-arm medium pacer Samaira joins the attack. She starts well but Shafali manages to hit another four with a powerful flick through mid-wicket.
IND 24/0 (2 overs): Well, a similar start for Shafali as she picks up three fours as well. Left-arm pacer Gaur bowls the second over and the India captain plays a couple of stylish strokes.
IND 12/0 (1 over): Right-arm medium pacer Nandakumar takes the new ball for the first over of the match and Shweta picks up three fours. The first one was a cracking square cut through the gap and the next two were placed fine past short-third.
1.30 pm: The players have taken the field and we’re ready for play. Skipper Shafali Verma and her deputy Shweta Sehrawat are at the crease and will be eyeing another strong start. Here we go!
Playing XIs
India: Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma (c), G Trisha, Richa Ghosh (w), Sonia Mendhiya, Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Parshavi Chopra, Shabnam.
UAE: Theertha Satish (w/c), Lavanya Keny, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Rinitha Rajith, Vaishnave Mahesh, Archara Supriya, Siya Gokhale, Indhuja Nandakumar, Geethika Jyothis, Avni Sunil Patil.
Two changes to India’s playing XI: Titas Sadhu and Mannat Kashyap replace Soumya Tiwari and Sonam Yadav.
Toss update: UAE have won the toss and opted to field first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and the United Arab Emirates at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
Shafali Verma and Co began their campaign with an impressive seven-wicket win against hosts South Africa. The skipper set the tone at the top of the order before her deputy Shweta Sehrawat stole the show in what was a superb chase by India. Today, they are up against UAE and will be determined to keep up the momentum.
Here’s a look at India’s squad:
Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam.
Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.
India's schedule for group stage
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Opposition
|Venue
|Saturday
|January 14
|5.15 pm IST
|South Africa
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|Monday
|January 16
|1.30 pm IST
|UAE
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|Wednesday
|January 18
|5.15 pm IST
|Scotland
|Willowmoore Park B, Benoni
