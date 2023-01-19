New Zealand tour of India 2023 Watch: From Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya – Shubman Gill’s teammates hail his double ton against NZ Shubman Gill scored a brilliant 208 as India held on to beat New Zealand by 12 runs in the first one-day international in Hyderabad. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Shubman Gill of India celebrate his double century during the first One Day International between India and New Zealand held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. | Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS for BCCI Double Century ✅Double the celebration 👌#TeamIndia members describe @shubmangill's incredible Double Ton in Hyderabad in their own style 😎#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/UTf7oOJds4— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Shubman Gill Cricket India New Zealand New Zealand Tour of India 2023