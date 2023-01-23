Steve Smith continued his run-scoring rampage for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League as he brought up an incredible 33-ball 66 against Hobart Hurricanes on Monday.

Having scored a century in his previous two outings, the opener was displaying impeccable form before Nathan Ellis trapped him lbw to prevent him from recording a third consecutive century.

He scored a 56-ball 101 against Adelaide Strikers at Coffs Harbour to notch his first century in the league and also become the first-ever centurion for the Sixers.

Play

He followed it up with a stunning unbeaten 125 off 66 against Sydney Thunder before he brought on today’s heroics where he recorded a half-century in just 22 deliveries.

Play

Smith, who seems to have enhanced his big-hitting ability in the shortest format, has also taken his sixes tally to 24 from just four games, which is the most by a Sixers batter in a season. Following his incredible 125, Cricket.com.au reported that Smith explained his current hitting form can be attributed to the opening slot and a tweak he made in his grip.

“I feel like I’m in a good place at the top of the order. It’s a role I haven’t done a great deal of, I did it a couple of times (previously) in the IPL and did OK,” he said.

“I’ve just brought my hand around a little bit so I’m a bit more open (with my grip) and I’m a bit more side on (in my stance). It just opens my bat face a bit.”

He added: “If you look at some of my footage from 12 months ago (back to) four or five years probably, during that period I was quite closed with my (bat) face, which probably didn’t enable me to hit the ball as big.”

“It’s been a nice adjustment for me (and) I feel like I’m batting well in all forms of the game.”

Here’s a look at some of those sixes today:

Steve Smith launching one out of Blundstone Arena 🏟️🚀 6⃣ #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/unTn7rTKy4 — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 23, 2023