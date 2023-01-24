Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed centuries as India posted a total of 385/9 in the third One-Day International against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday.
Having bagged the three-match series, India were asked to bat first in the final ODI and ended up enjoying a memorable opening partnership. Rohit and Shubman added 212 runs for the first wicket and put on a shot-making masterclass.
The India captain slammed his 30th ODI ton and was dismissed for 101 off 85, while his young opening partner got his fourth century in the format to finish with 112 off 78. Gill scored 208 in the first match of the series, 40 not-out in the second, and now another ton in the third.
India then suffered a collapse, losing six wickets for 101 runs. But Hardik Pandya (54 off 38) and Shardul Thakur (25 off 17) added a crucial 54-run partnership for the seventh wicket to power India to a daunting total.
