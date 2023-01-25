The Indian franchised-owned T20 league for female cricketers will be called the Women’s Premier League as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Wednesday that they received a combined bid of Rs 4669.99 crore for five teams.

The BCCI also announced the winners of the bid. With a massive bid of Rs 1289 crore, the team from Ahmedabad will be owned by Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd.

Mumbai Indians – via Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd – with a Rs 912.99 crores bid will own the franchise from Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also acquired a franchise for a bid of Rs 901 Crore. JSW GMR Cricket Pvt Ltd, who co-own the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, acquired a franchise for 810 crore. Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd are the owners of a franchise based out of Lucknow for 757 crore.

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

“Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The WPL would bring necessary reforms in women’s cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder.”

A look at the Five franchises with ownership rights for #WPL pic.twitter.com/ryF7W1BvHH — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2023

The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin.... — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 25, 2023

Earlier this month, the BCCI had announced that Viacom 18 has bagged the media rights for the first five editions of the Women’s IPL. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a Twitter post, had stated that Viacom had committed Rs 951 crore for five years.

The first edition of the Women’s IPL will be played after the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa and before the men’s IPL season begins.

It had earlier been reported that in the first edition of the WIPL, five teams will feature and a total of 22 matches will be played. Each squad will have 18 players with a maximum of six from overseas. In the playing XI, a maximum of five overseas players will be allowed – four from Full Member countries and one from an Associate nation.

The BCCI had been conducting the Women’s T20 challenge up until now, which featured three teams in the most recent edition and had four matches. The Women’s Big Bash League, FairBreak Invitational, Women’s Hundred and Women’s Caribbean Premier League are the top leagues in the women’s game at the moment.

Proud to announce that @TheJSWGroup GMR Group and @DelhiCapitals are the proud owners of the Delhi Women’s IPL team. This marks a historic moment for Indian cricket and for the women’s game and we could not be more proud to own the Delhi Capitals WIPL franchise! — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) January 25, 2023