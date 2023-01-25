The much-awaited women’s edition for a franchise-based T20 competition was named Women’s Premier League and received a collective bid of Rs 4669.99 crores for five franchises on Wednesday.
Among the owners that won the team bids were Adani Sportsline, Royal Challengers, and JSW, who co-own Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. They were also joined by Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd, who are the owners of a franchise based out of Lucknow. Mumbai Indians – via Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd – with Rs 912.99 crores bid will own the franchise from Mumbai.
“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.
He added, “This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The WPL would bring necessary reforms in women’s cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder.”
The league is expected to take place in March.
