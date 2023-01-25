The much-awaited women’s edition for a franchise-based T20 competition was named Women’s Premier League and received a collective bid of Rs 4669.99 crores for five franchises on Wednesday.

Among the owners that won the team bids were Adani Sportsline, Royal Challengers, and JSW, who co-own Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. They were also joined by Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd, who are the owners of a franchise based out of Lucknow. Mumbai Indians – via Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd – with Rs 912.99 crores bid will own the franchise from Mumbai.

Cricket: Women’s Premier League team owners confirmed by BCCI for a total bid of Rs 4669.99 crore

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

He added, “This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The WPL would bring necessary reforms in women’s cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder.”

The league is expected to take place in March.

Here’s a look at the reactions for the announcement:

A landmark day for the women’s game https://t.co/CSWi6yqaTy — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 25, 2023

WPL is not just a game changer for women's cricket in India, but a revolution! Kudos to @BCCI and @JayShah for their vision & commitment towards promoting & uplifting the women's game. Exciting times are ahead for Indian cricket. #WPL — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) January 25, 2023

Today is the day where you get to put your middle finger up to all those people who have devalued women’s sport..



The @BCCI have recognised something special is happening and are going to give female cricketers the platform they deserve



Here comes the #WPL 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/hQy8GpLuoX — Kate Cross (@katecross16) January 25, 2023

The combined bid valuation for the WIPL teams is Rs 4669.99 crore. Adani breaks the bank with Rs 1289 crore for the Ahmedabad team. Big day for Indian cricket! pic.twitter.com/Zk3l2YiY1x — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) January 25, 2023

Great news for Women's cricket. Will not only help players but create a ecosystem for more women to make a career in the business of sports. The amount of work the 5 franchises have to set up the entire team, support staff & logistics is going to be a race against time. #WPL — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) January 25, 2023

Its official!

It will be the Women’s Premier League!! #WPL

Let this awesome journey begin !



Game changer for women’s cricket 🏏

👏🏼 — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) January 25, 2023

The formalisation of WPL marks a huge, transformative moment for women's cricket. I would like the purse for the players to be larger though — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) January 25, 2023

Breaking barriers, making history, and playing bold!



Royal Challengers Bangalore are the proud owners of the Bengaluru Women's Premier League Team 🙌#PlayBold #ItsHerGameToo #WomensIPL pic.twitter.com/swO4EvhZQc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 25, 2023

Oct 2022 - Scouting during Women's Senior T20 domestic competition



Jan 2023 - Becomes one of the 3 IPL franchises to buy a WIPL team pic.twitter.com/DCBLJSl4JK — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 25, 2023

Women's Premier League 🚺🏏



HERE. WE. GO. — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 25, 2023

At the core of Diageo, is the value of gender inclusivity that embraces diversity in the broadest possible sense …. We held back all our investments in overseas teams to own a team, says @RCBTweets chairman Prathmesh Mishra after RCB acquired a team in the #WIPL — Manuja (@manujaveerappa) January 25, 2023

When the #IPL was launched in 2008, the highest team-ownership bid was made by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL): for Mumbai for USD 111.9 mil



15 years and a day later, Adani Group pips RIL's Indiawin Sports for the highest #WPL team bid: Ahmedabad/USD 158milhttps://t.co/7CHE0215sS — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) January 25, 2023

Transformative is right. #WPL is going to spark change in elite sport, grassroots initiatives, sports sponsorships, infrastructure. Could change how the country views women in sport itself. So exciting. https://t.co/H1u6W1NQhl — Karunya (@kuks) January 25, 2023

Can't wait for AUCTION now 🥰 #WPL — Bleed Blue (@CricCrazyVeena) January 25, 2023

So who’s going to wear Pink? ☹️



There won’t be a Royals team at the Women’s IPL yet, but we’re thrilled to finally watch it come to life.



Cheering for all the five teams from the other side! 💗 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 25, 2023

I knew I’d undervalued these teams when I said $75m each yesterday… Avg. sale price across the five new @BCCI #WPL teams c.$115m 😳. The women’s sport landscape has well and truly shifted. Forget about momentum, this is stratospheric change. #PayDay https://t.co/93SN6ZNzhy — Beth Barrett-Wild (@BethWild7) January 25, 2023

Historic day in Indian cricket as bidding for#WomensIPL broke records in terms of bidding comparing the inaugural men's IPL 2008 . Congratulations to all five franchises 👏 @DelhiCapitals @mipaltan @RCBTweets @AdaniOnline @BCCIWomen #WIPL #CricketTwitter — Nooshin AL Khadeer (@NooshinKhadeer) January 25, 2023

It sure is HISTORIC. The women’s game breaking records already & they haven’t even played a game yet. This is so exciting. Congratulations to @BCCI & all involved. Teams announced: Adani (Ahmedabad) Indiawin (Mumbai), RCB (Bangalore), JSW (Delhi), Capri Global (Lucknow) #WPL https://t.co/q9Q4LRw68c — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 25, 2023

A total valuation of 4669.99 crores for five teams in the Women's Premier League. #WPL2023 🔥 — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) January 25, 2023

Disappointed at Kolkata not getting a team 😪 — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) January 25, 2023

No Kolkata in the Women's Premier League. Cities are Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru and Lucknow.



Eden Gardens deserved one team. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) January 25, 2023

A record-breaking start for the inaugural Women's Premier League and expected nothing less! It will truly revolutionize women's cricket as we know it. Exciting times ahead @BCCI, @BCCIWomen, and @JayShah Sir.#WPL https://t.co/CdxHSwXplF — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 25, 2023

On a big day for the business of women's sport in India, one of its earliest, biggest and most marketable names is still making history. Lovely to see! https://t.co/YyorphrPsb — Karunya (@kuks) January 25, 2023

Wow! What an incredible result for the women’s game 👏🏽🔥 #WPL https://t.co/3OlRtkX5xi — Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) January 25, 2023

Delhi again! ⚡ The JSW Group, GMR Group and Delhi Capitals have won their bid for the Delhi Women's IPL franchise for the inaugural 2023 edition of the Women's IPL. 🏏



A historic moment for Indian cricket! #BetterEveryDay #Cricket #WIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/2SB5W3NHJR — JSW Sports (@jswsports) January 25, 2023