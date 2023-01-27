Badminton, Indonesia Masters Super 500 live: Score updates, statistics and more
Follow live updates of the quarterfinal matches featuring Indians.
Live updates
Men’s singles QF, Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie: What a cracking match this could be. Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie, the only two seeds in the men’s singles draw left. Huge roar, expectedly, for Jonatan Christie at Istora Senayan. We are underway. Looks like Lakshya chose sides.
Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 badminton season. It’s quarterfinals day at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 in Jakarta.
Two Indian matches to look forward to today in what is the the third straight week of BWF World Tour action. The iconic Istora Senayan will be roaring for most of the day, and more so for the first match, as Jonatan Christie takes on India’s Lakshya Sen.
