ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 U19 Women's T20 World Cup: India's Archana Devi takes a superb catch in the final against England Archana Devi dived to her right to complete a stunning one-handed catch. Scroll Staff Jan 29, 2023 · 06:40 pm Archana Devi with a sharp catch | FanCode screengrab Archana Devi takes a splendid one-handed blinder with a full length dive to dismiss Ryana. The fielding has been top class by Team India.Watch #INDvENGFinalOnFanCode https://t.co/T4vX72TcLA..#U19T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/nUPQxopaAx— FanCode (@FanCode) January 29, 2023 U19 Women's T20 World Cup, IND v ENG final live match blog Archana Devi India vs England U19 Women's World Cup