Archana Devi takes a splendid one-handed blinder with a full length dive to dismiss Ryana. The fielding has been top class by Team India.



Watch #INDvENGFinalOnFanCode https://t.co/T4vX72TcLA

.

.#U19T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/nUPQxopaAx