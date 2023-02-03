The Indian Super League on Friday announced the dates for 2022-23 playoffs and final. The play-ofs will be played from March 3, 2023 to March 13, 202. The final will be played on March 18, 2023.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the semi-finals. Teams finishing 3rd to 6th will feature in a single-leg play-off to determine the other two semi-finalists.

ISL playoff scenarios: Here’s a look at what each club needs to do to qualify for the knockout stage

Format / Dates of play-offs as per the positions in League table

· Knockout 1: March 3 – 4th placed team (Home team) vs 5th placed team (Away Team)

· Knockout 2: March 4 – 3rd placed team (Home team) vs 6th placed team (Away )

· Semi-final 1 – 1st leg: March 7 – 1st placed team (Home team) vs Winner of Knockout 1

· Semi-final 2 – 1st leg: March 9 – 2nd placed team (Home team) vs Winner of Knockout 2

· Semi-final 1 – 2nd leg: March 12 – Winner of Knockout 1 (Home team) vs 1st placed team

· Semi-final 2 – 2nd leg: March 13 – Winner of Knockout 2 (Home team) vs 2nd placed team

The venue of the Indian Super League final will be announced soon.