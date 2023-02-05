We have never been as confident as we are going into this tournament. Our ambitions are nothing less than winning the tournament – that is our ultimate goal. Our confidence stems from recent results, the skills and competencies of our players, and the experience we have with the team.

We just competed well in the Asia Cup and were able to make the final against India. We beat several teams, including Bangladesh in the initial stage and then Pakistan in the semi-finals, to reach the final.

Our preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup have been really good. We have played in a number of international matches in recent months including the Asia Cup. We have found some kind of a rhythm and I feel we are finding the right combinations as well.

We have been focused on this tournament and working towards it in every way. We have had some special training sessions keeping in mind the conditions in South Africa. We have worked on individual skill building, power hitting and enhancing our fielding capabilities. We have also done a lot of match simulations.

Our team has been shaping well and we have a number of players who can do well in South Africa. We have several experienced players and a few new, exciting youngsters. The team is well balanced and we are all really looking forward to doing well in South Africa.

The T20 format is the most exciting element in women’s cricket and is playing a great role in promoting the women’s game. The shorter version, quick finishes and the excitement is unparalleled and make women’s cricket very interesting.

In South Africa, we expect pace and bounce, but we are really looking forward to the challenges. We are adequately prepared and see no reason why we will not do well.

South Africa is an incredible place to visit and play cricket. The game has a big following in the region, and I am sure it will augur well for us to have a good tournament.

