Alexander Zverev slipped two places to 16th in the new ATP rankings released on Monday while Novak Djokovic edged closer to Steffi Graf’s all-time record for most weeks at No 1.

The 25-year-old Zverev was ranked second at the end of August but is still on the comeback trail after tearling ankle ligaments during last year’s French Open which kept him out of action for the remainder of the year.

He was a second round loser at the Australian Open after which he revealed that he had had type 1 diabetes since he was three.

Last week, Zverev was told he would face no disciplinary action from the ATP after an independent investigation found “insufficient evidence” to substantiate allegations of domestic abuse.

He beat Stan Wawrinka in the Davis Cup on Friday but could not prevent his Germany team losing to Switzerland.

Frances Tiafoe and Pablo Carreno Busta both move up a place to 14th and 15th respectively.

Djokovic, who sat out Serbia’s Davis Cup win over Norway, will spend his 375th week at the top of the pile.

Graf holds the record with 377 weeks as world number one in the women’s game.

Swiatek dominates

Iga Swiatek continued to dominate the WTA rankings on Monday, still over 4,000 points clear of Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in an unchanged top 20.

Swiatek, who has been No1 since April 4 last year, has not competed since losing to 10th-ranked Elena Rybakina in the last 16 of the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old Pole is due on court again in Qatar next week.

Caroline Garcia missed the chance to leapfrog Jessica Pegula into fourth spot when she lost to Alycia Parks in the final in Lyon on Sunday.

The American Parks is the one of two notable rises in the top 100, climbing 28 places to 51st.

The other is Chinese player Zhu Lin, whose victory in the final in Thailand lifts her 13 places to 41st.

ATP rankings:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7070 pts

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6730

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6195

4. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5765

5. Andrey Rublev 4200

6. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3815

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3715

8. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3410

9. Holger Rune (DEN) 3046

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2995

11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2760

12. Daniil Medvedev 2750

13. Karen Khachanov 2515

14. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2305 (+1)

15. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2285 (+1)

16. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2275 (-2)

17. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2195

18. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 1900

19. Tommy Paul (USA) 1835

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1825

WTA rankings:

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10485 pts

2. Aryna Sabalenka 6100

3. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 5210

4. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5000

5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4795

6. Coco Gauff (USA) 3992

7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3811

8. Daria Kasatkina 3380

9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2905

10. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2815

11. Veronika Kudermetova 2740

12. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2340

13. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2281

14. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2195

15. Simona Halep (ROM) 2141

16. Victoria Azarenka 2138

17. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2030

18. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 1909

19. Liudmila Samsonova 1905

20. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 1880