Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner are in the first set of players who will come up for bidding in the Women’s Premier League auction on February 13 in Mumbai.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Tuesday that the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26, 2023 in Mumbai.
A total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural WPL Player Auction & the final list was pruned to 409 players.
Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 from associate nations.
A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.
A total of 24 players have listed themselves at the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh. The total purse for teams is reported to be Rs 12 crore, though that wasn’t confirmed in the media release.
Apart from the 246 Indians, Australian and English cricketers dominate the list expectedly. The all-conquering Aussie side has 28 players in the auction.
Number of players in auction list by country:
|Nationality
|Count
|India
|246
|Australia
|28
|England
|27
|West Indies
|23
|New Zealand
|19
|South Africa
|17
|Sri Lanka
|15
|Zimbabwe
|11
|Bangladesh
|9
|Ireland
|6
|UAE
|4
|Hong Kong
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|Thailand
|1
|USA
|1
The first two sets of players will see plenty of superstars up for recruitment, with four Indians featuring in this. Apart from Kaur and Mandhana, Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma are included here. The Australians, who will be expected to bring in the big bucks in general, up for early bidding will be allrounders Ash Gardner and Ellyse Perry. New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and England bowler Sophie Ecclestone will also be in high demand in the first set. The second set will see Nat Sciver, Beth Mooney, Shabnim Ismail, Amelia Kerr and Tahlia McGrath likely bring in the big bids.
First two sets of marquee players
|Set No.
|Player name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|1
|Sophie Devine
|New Zealand
|33
|All-rounder
|50
|1
|Sophie Ecclestone
|England
|23
|All-rounder
|50
|1
|Ashleigh Gardner
|Australia
|25
|All-rounder
|50
|1
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|India
|34
|All-rounder
|50
|1
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|26
|Batter
|50
|1
|Hayley Matthews
|West Indies
|24
|All-rounder
|40
|1
|Ellyse Perry
|Australia
|32
|All-rounder
|50
|2
|Shabnim Ismail
|South Africa
|34
|Bowler
|40
|2
|Amelia Kerr
|New Zealand
|22
|All-rounder
|40
|2
|Tahlia Mcgrath
|Australia
|27
|All-rounder
|40
|2
|Beth Mooney
|Australia
|29
|Wicketkeeper
|40
|2
|Natalie Sciver
|England
|30
|All-rounder
|50
|2
|Deepti Sharma
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|50
|2
|Renuka Singh
|India
|27
|Bowler
|50
Highest base price of Rs 50 lakh
|Player name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Set No.
|Ashleigh Gardner
|Australia
|25
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|1
|Ellyse Perry
|Australia
|32
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|1
|Meg Lanning
|Australia
|30
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|3
|Alyssa Healy
|Australia
|32
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|50
|5
|Jess Jonassen
|Australia
|30
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|8
|Darcie Brown
|Australia
|19
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|14
|Sophie Ecclestone
|England
|23
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|1
|Natalie Sciver
|England
|30
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|2
|Dani Wyatt
|England
|31
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|4
|Katherine Brunt
|England
|37
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|13
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|India
|34
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|1
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|26
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|1
|Deepti Sharma
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|2
|Renuka Singh
|India
|27
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|2
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|India
|22
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|3
|Shafali Verma
|India
|19
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|3
|Pooja Vastrakar
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|4
|Richa Ghosh
|India
|19
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|50
|5
|Sneh Rana
|India
|29
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|8
|Meghna Singh
|India
|28
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|13
|Sophie Devine
|New Zealand
|33
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|1
|Sinalo Jafta
|South Africa
|28
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|50
|12
|Deandra Dottin
|West Indies
|31
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|4
|Loryn Phiri
|Zimbabwe
|24
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|13
Interestingly there are as many as 51 capped Indian players who are in the final shortlist. And there are also two more sets for just the U19 World Cup players, with plenty of exciting names up for recruitment. With only a maximum of 60 slots available for Indian players, given the BCCI decided to go with just five teams, it gives you an idea of the amount of talent from the domestic set-up that is likely to be left out from the final list of players selected,
Indian capped players and their base prices
|Player name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Set No.
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|India
|34
|All-rounder
|50
|1
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|26
|Batter
|50
|1
|Deepti Sharma
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|50
|2
|Renuka Singh
|India
|27
|Bowler
|50
|2
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|India
|22
|Batter
|50
|3
|Shafali Verma
|India
|19
|Batter
|50
|3
|Harleen Deol
|India
|24
|All-rounder
|40
|4
|Pooja Vastrakar
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|50
|4
|Yastika Bhatia
|India
|22
|Wicketkeeper
|40
|5
|Richa Ghosh
|India
|19
|Wicketkeeper
|50
|5
|Taniyaa Bhatia
|India
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|30
|5
|Sushma Verma
|India
|30
|Wicketkeeper
|30
|5
|Anjali Sarvani
|India
|25
|Bowler
|30
|6
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|India
|31
|Bowler
|40
|7
|Poonam Yadav
|India
|31
|Bowler
|30
|7
|Sneh Rana
|India
|29
|All-rounder
|50
|8
|Shikha Pandey
|India
|33
|All-rounder
|40
|8
|Radha Yadav
|India
|22
|All-rounder
|40
|8
|Priya Punia
|India
|26
|Batter
|40
|11
|Sneha Deepthi
|India
|26
|Batter
|30
|11
|Latika Kumari
|India
|41
|Batter
|30
|11
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|28
|Batter
|30
|11
|Madhuri Meheta
|India
|31
|Batter
|30
|11
|Sabbineni Meghana
|India
|26
|Batter
|30
|11
|Mona Meshram
|India
|31
|Batter
|30
|11
|Bharti Fulmali
|India
|28
|Batter
|30
|11
|Nuzhat Parween
|India
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|30
|12
|Meghna Singh
|India
|28
|All-rounder
|50
|13
|Punam Raut
|India
|33
|All-rounder
|40
|13
|Devika Vaidya
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|40
|13
|Sukanya Parida
|India
|29
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Mansi Joshi
|India
|29
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Simran Bahadur
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Ayushi Soni
|India
|22
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Neha Tanwar
|India
|36
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Soni Yadav
|India
|28
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Anuja Patil
|India
|30
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Shubhlakshmi Sharma
|India
|33
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Veda Krishnamurthy
|India
|30
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Challuru Prathyusha
|India
|24
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Amanjot Kaur
|India
|22
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Dayalan Hemalatha
|India
|28
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Swagatika Rath
|India
|30
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Arundhati Reddy
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Thirush Kamini
|India
|32
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Niranjana Nagarajan
|India
|34
|All-rounder
|30
|13
|Monica Patel
|India
|23
|Bowler
|30
|14
|Gouher Sultana
|India
|34
|Bowler
|30
|15
|Ekta Bisht
|India
|37
|Bowler
|30
|15
|Rasanara Khan
|India
|30
|Bowler
|30
|15
|Preeti Bose
|India
|30
|Bowler
|30
|15
The Under-19 World Cup winners will also likely grab the interests of the five teams with an eye on building for the future. The likes of Shweta Sehrawat and Parshavi Chopra (both of whom were selected in the team of the tournament) could generate good bids.
Two U19 player sets
|Set No.
|Player name
|Country
|State Association
|Age
|Specialism
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|9
|Hrishita Basu
|India
|CAB
|19
|Wicketkeeper
|10
|9
|Parshavi Chopra
|India
|UPCA
|16
|All-rounder
|10
|9
|Archana Devi
|India
|UPCA
|18
|All-rounder
|10
|9
|Mannat Kashyap
|India
|PCA
|19
|All-rounder
|10
|9
|Titas Sadhu
|India
|CAB
|18
|Bowler
|10
|9
|Shweta Sehrawat
|India
|DDCA
|19
|Batter
|10
|9
|Soumya Tiwari
|India
|MPCA
|17
|All-rounder
|10
|9
|G. Trisha
|India
|HYCA
|17
|All-rounder
|10
|9
|Grace Scrivens
|England
|19
|All-rounder
|10
|10
|Shikha Shalot
|India
|UPCA
|18
|Batter
|20
|10
|Najla C M C
|India
|KCA
|19
|All-rounder
|10
|10
|Hurley Gala
|India
|MCA
|16
|All-rounder
|10
|10
|Sonia Mendhiya
|India
|HCA
|18
|All-rounder
|10
|10
|Falak Naz
|India
|UPCA
|18
|Bowler
|10
|10
|Shabnam Shakil
|India
|ACA
|15
|Bowler
|10
|10
|Sonam Yadav
|India
|UPCA
|15
|Bowler
|10
|10
|S. Yashasri
|India
|HYCA
|19
|All-rounder
|10
|10
|Shorna Akter
|Bangladesh
|16
|All-rounder
|20
Here’s a look at the full list of players, sorted by the set order:
|Set No.
|Player name
|Country
|State Association (for Indians)
|Age
|Specialism
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|1
|Sophie Devine
|New Zealand
|33
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|1
|Sophie Ecclestone
|England
|23
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|1
|Ashleigh Gardner
|Australia
|25
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|1
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|India
|PCA
|34
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|1
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|MACA
|26
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|1
|Hayley Matthews
|West Indies
|24
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|1
|Ellyse Perry
|Australia
|32
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|2
|Shabnim Ismail
|South Africa
|34
|Bowler
|Capped
|40
|2
|Amelia Kerr
|New Zealand
|22
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|2
|Tahlia Mcgrath
|Australia
|27
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|2
|Beth Mooney
|Australia
|29
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|40
|2
|Natalie Sciver
|England
|30
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|2
|Deepti Sharma
|India
|CAB
|25
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|2
|Renuka Singh
|India
|RSPB
|27
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|3
|Suzie Bates
|New Zealand
|35
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|3
|Tammy Beaumont
|England
|31
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|3
|Tazmin Brits
|South Africa
|32
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|3
|Sophia Dunkley
|England
|24
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|3
|Meg Lanning
|Australia
|30
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|3
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|India
|MCA
|22
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|3
|Shafali Verma
|India
|HCA
|19
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|3
|Laura Wolvaardt
|South Africa
|23
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|4
|Chamari Athapaththu
|Sri Lanka
|33
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|4
|Harleen Deol
|India
|HPCA
|24
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|4
|Deandra Dottin
|West Indies
|31
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|4
|Heather Knight
|England
|32
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|4
|Suné Luus
|South Africa
|27
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|4
|Annabel Sutherland
|Australia
|21
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|4
|Pooja Vastrakar
|India
|MPCA
|23
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|4
|Dani Wyatt
|England
|31
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|5
|Bernadine Bezuidenhout
|New Zealand
|29
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|5
|Taniyaa Bhatia
|India
|PCA
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|5
|Yastika Bhatia
|India
|BCA
|22
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|40
|5
|Richa Ghosh
|India
|CAB
|19
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|50
|5
|Alyssa Healy
|Australia
|32
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|50
|5
|Amy Jones
|England
|29
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|40
|5
|Anushka Sanjeewani
|Sri Lanka
|33
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|5
|Sushma Verma
|India
|HPCA
|30
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|6
|Jahanara Alam
|Bangladesh
|29
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|6
|Shamilia Connell
|West Indies
|30
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|6
|Freya Davies
|England
|27
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|6
|Ayabonga Khaka
|South Africa
|30
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|6
|Anjali Sarvani
|India
|RSPB
|25
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|6
|Megan Schutt
|Australia
|30
|Bowler
|Capped
|40
|6
|Shakera Selman
|West Indies
|33
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|6
|Lea Tahuhu
|New Zealand
|32
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|7
|Afy Fletcher
|West Indies
|35
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|7
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|India
|RSPB
|31
|Bowler
|Capped
|40
|7
|Sarah Glenn
|England
|23
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|7
|Fran Jonas
|New Zealand
|18
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|7
|Alana King
|Australia
|27
|Bowler
|Capped
|40
|7
|Nonkululeko Mlaba
|South Africa
|22
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|7
|Inoka Ranaweera
|Sri Lanka
|37
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|7
|Poonam Yadav
|India
|RSPB
|31
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|8
|Nadine De Klerk
|South Africa
|23
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|8
|Jess Jonassen
|Australia
|30
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|8
|Marizanne Kapp
|South Africa
|33
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|8
|Leigh Kasperek
|New Zealand
|31
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|8
|Salma Khatun
|Bangladesh
|32
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|8
|Shikha Pandey
|India
|GCA
|33
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|8
|Sneh Rana
|India
|RSPB
|29
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|8
|Radha Yadav
|India
|BCA
|22
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|9
|Hrishita Basu
|India
|CAB
|19
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|9
|Parshavi Chopra
|India
|UPCA
|16
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|9
|Archana Devi
|India
|UPCA
|18
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|9
|Mannat Kashyap
|India
|PCA
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|9
|Titas Sadhu
|India
|CAB
|18
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|9
|Grace Scrivens
|England
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|9
|Shweta Sehrawat
|India
|DDCA
|19
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|9
|Soumya Tiwari
|India
|MPCA
|17
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|9
|G. Trisha
|India
|HYCA
|17
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|10
|Shorna Akter
|Bangladesh
|16
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|10
|Najla C M C
|India
|KCA
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|10
|Hurley Gala
|India
|MCA
|16
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|10
|Sonia Mendhiya
|India
|HCA
|18
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|10
|Falak Naz
|India
|UPCA
|18
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|10
|Shabnam Shakil
|India
|ACA
|15
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|10
|Shikha Shalot
|India
|UPCA
|18
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|10
|Sonam Yadav
|India
|UPCA
|15
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|10
|S. Yashasri
|India
|HYCA
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|11
|Phoebe Litchfield
|Australia
|19
|Batter
|Capped
|40
|11
|Elyse Jayne Villani
|Australia
|33
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Maia Bouchier
|England
|24
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Sneha Deepthi
|India
|ACA
|26
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Latika Kumari
|India
|DDCA
|41
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Priya Punia
|India
|DDCA
|26
|Batter
|Capped
|40
|11
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|NCA
|28
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Madhuri Meheta
|India
|OCA
|31
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Sabbineni Meghana
|India
|RSPB
|26
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Mona Meshram
|India
|RSPB
|31
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Bharti Fulmali
|India
|VCA
|28
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Amy Hunter
|Ireland
|17
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Gaby Lewis
|Ireland
|21
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Samantha Barriball
|New Zealand
|37
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Rebecca Burns
|New Zealand
|28
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Lauren Down
|New Zealand
|27
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Maddy Green
|New Zealand
|30
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Felicity Leydon Davis
|New Zealand
|28
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Thamsyn Newton
|New Zealand
|27
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Mignon Du Preez
|South Africa
|33
|Batter
|Capped
|40
|11
|Nilakshi De Silva
|Sri Lanka
|33
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Vishmi Gunarathne
|Sri Lanka
|17
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Harshitha Samarawickrama
|Sri Lanka
|24
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Trishan Holder
|West Indies
|19
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Kyshona Knight
|West Indies
|31
|Batter
|Capped
|40
|11
|Sharne Mayers
|Zimbabwe
|30
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Chipo Mugeri Tiripano
|Zimbabwe
|31
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Mary-Anne Musonda
|Zimbabwe
|31
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|12
|Nigar Sultana
|Bangladesh
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|12
|Lauren Winfield-Hill
|England
|32
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|12
|Nuzhat Parween
|India
|RSPB
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|12
|Mary Waldron
|Ireland
|38
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|12
|Sinalo Jafta
|South Africa
|28
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|50
|12
|Lizelle Lee
|South Africa
|30
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|40
|12
|Hasini Perera
|Sri Lanka
|27
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|12
|Reniece Boyce
|West Indies
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|40
|12
|Shemaine Campbelle
|West Indies
|30
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|12
|Britney Cooper
|West Indies
|33
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|12
|Kycia Knight
|West Indies
|31
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|12
|Natasha Mclean
|West Indies
|28
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|40
|12
|Rashada Williams
|West Indies
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|12
|Modester Mupachikwa
|Zimbabwe
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|13
|Erin Burns
|Australia
|34
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Nicola Carey
|Australia
|29
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Sarah Coyte
|Australia
|31
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Hannah Darlington
|Australia
|21
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Kim Garth
|Australia
|26
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Heather Graham
|Australia
|26
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|29
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Georgia Wareham
|Australia
|23
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Amanda-Jade Wellington
|Australia
|25
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|13
|Rumana Ahmed
|Bangladesh
|31
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|13
|Nahida Akter
|Bangladesh
|22
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Lata Mondol
|Bangladesh
|30
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Ritu Moni
|Bangladesh
|30
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Sobhana Mostary
|Bangladesh
|21
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Katherine Brunt
|England
|37
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|13
|Alice Capsey
|England
|18
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Kate Cross
|England
|31
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Alice Davidson Richards
|England
|28
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Katie George
|England
|23
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Emma Lamb
|England
|25
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Bryony Smith
|England
|25
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Isabelle Wong
|England
|20
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Sukanya Parida
|India
|CAB
|29
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Mansi Joshi
|India
|CAU
|29
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Punam Raut
|India
|CAU
|33
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|13
|Simran Bahadur
|India
|DDCA
|23
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Ayushi Soni
|India
|DDCA
|22
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Neha Tanwar
|India
|DDCA
|36
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Soni Yadav
|India
|DDCA
|28
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Anuja Patil
|India
|JSCA
|30
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Shubhlakshmi Sharma
|India
|JSCA
|33
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Veda Krishnamurthy
|India
|KSCA
|30
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Challuru Prathyusha
|India
|KSCA
|24
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Devika Vaidya
|India
|MACA
|25
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|13
|Amanjot Kaur
|India
|PCA
|22
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Dayalan Hemalatha
|India
|RSPB
|28
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Swagatika Rath
|India
|RSPB
|30
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Arundhati Reddy
|India
|RSPB
|25
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Meghna Singh
|India
|RSPB
|28
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|13
|Thirush Kamini
|India
|TNCA
|32
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Niranjana Nagarajan
|India
|TNCA
|34
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Laura Delany
|Ireland
|30
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Arlene Kelly
|Ireland
|29
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|13
|Kate Ebrahim
|New Zealand
|31
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Nensi Patel
|New Zealand
|20
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Jessica Watkin
|New Zealand
|24
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Anneke Bosch
|South Africa
|29
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Chloe Tryon
|South Africa
|29
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Delmi Tucker
|South Africa
|26
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Dané Van Niekerk
|South Africa
|29
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Sunette Viljoen
|South Africa
|39
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|KavIsha Dilhari
|Sri Lanka
|22
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Oshadhi Ranasinghe
|Sri Lanka
|36
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Malsha Shehani
|Sri Lanka
|27
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Kirbyina Alexander
|West Indies
|35
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Aaliyah Alleyne
|West Indies
|28
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Jannillea Glasgow
|West Indies
|19
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Chinelle Henry
|West Indies
|27
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Lee Ann Kirby
|West Indies
|35
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Chedean Nation
|West Indies
|36
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Stafanie Taylor
|West Indies
|31
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40
|13
|Precious Marange
|Zimbabwe
|40
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Kelis Ndhlovu
|Zimbabwe
|17
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Ashley Ndiraya
|Zimbabwe
|30
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Josephine Nkomo
|Zimbabwe
|25
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30
|13
|Loryn Phiri
|Zimbabwe
|24
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50
|14
|Darcie Brown
|Australia
|19
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|14
|Stella Campbell
|Australia
|20
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Lauren Cheatle
|Australia
|24
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Holly Ferling
|Australia
|27
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Lauren Bell
|England
|22
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Natasha Farrant
|England
|26
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Monica Patel
|India
|KSCA
|23
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Jane Maguire
|Ireland
|20
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Hayley Jensen
|New Zealand
|30
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Jessica Kerr
|New Zealand
|25
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Molly Penfold
|New Zealand
|21
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Masabata Klaas
|South Africa
|32
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Achini Kulasuriya
|Sri Lanka
|32
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Udeshika Prabodani
|Sri Lanka
|37
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Tharika Sewwandi
|Sri Lanka
|25
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Caneisha Isaac
|West Indies
|29
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Audrey Mazvishaya
|Zimbabwe
|29
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|14
|Nomvelo Sibanda
|Zimbabwe
|26
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|15
|Anesu Mushangwe
|Australia
|27
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|15
|Charlotte Dean
|England
|22
|Bowler
|Capped
|40
|15
|Kirstie Gordon
|England
|25
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|15
|Alexandra Hartley
|England
|29
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|15
|Linsey Smith
|England
|27
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|15
|Mady Villiers
|England
|24
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|15
|Gouher Sultana
|India
|CAB
|34
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|15
|Ekta Bisht
|India
|CAU
|37
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|15
|Rasanara Khan
|India
|OCA
|30
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|15
|Preeti Bose
|India
|RSPB
|30
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|15
|Sugandika Dasanayaka
|Sri Lanka
|31
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|15
|Inoshi Fernando
|Sri Lanka
|35
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|15
|Anisa Mohammed
|West Indies
|34
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|15
|Karishma Ramharack
|West Indies
|28
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|16
|Ka Ying Chan
|Hongkong
|25
|All-rounder
|Associate
|20
|16
|Sterre Kalis
|Netherland
|23
|Batter
|Associate
|10
|16
|Natthakan Chantham
|Thailand
|27
|Batter
|Associate
|20
|16
|Mahika Gaur
|UAE
|16
|All-rounder
|Associate
|10
|16
|Vaishnave Mahesh
|UAE
|16
|All-rounder
|Associate
|10
|16
|Esha Oza
|UAE
|25
|All-rounder
|Associate
|10
|16
|Theertha Satish
|UAE
|18
|Wicketkeeper
|Associate
|10
|16
|Tara Norris
|USA
|24
|Bowler
|Associate
|10
|17
|Laura Harris
|Australia
|32
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Katta Mahanthi Sree
|India
|ACA
|16
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Dhara Gujjar
|India
|CAB
|20
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Sasthi Mondal
|India
|CAB
|17
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Shivi Pandey
|India
|CSCSCA
|25
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Aishwarya Singh
|India
|CSCSCA
|17
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Bhavana Goplani
|India
|GUCA
|24
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Simran Patel
|India
|GUCA
|24
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Reema Sisodia
|India
|HCA
|20
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|17
|Vrinda Dinesh
|India
|KSCA
|22
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Divya Gnanananda
|India
|KSCA
|27
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Roshini Kiran
|India
|KSCA
|18
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Rakshitha Krishnappa
|India
|KSCA
|32
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Prerana Rajesh
|India
|KSCA
|19
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Sayali Lonkar
|India
|MACA
|25
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Ishwari Savkar
|India
|MACA
|19
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Sanika Chalke
|India
|MCA
|17
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Sadhvi Sanjay
|India
|MCA
|18
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Simran Shaikh
|India
|MCA
|21
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Neha Badwaik
|India
|MPCA
|28
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Kajal Jena
|India
|OCA
|26
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Jasia Akhter
|India
|RCA
|34
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|17
|Shweta Mane
|India
|RSPB
|31
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Jayshree Jadeja
|India
|SCA
|31
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Rizu Saha
|India
|TCA
|27
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Arushi Goel
|India
|UPCA
|25
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Muskan Malik
|India
|UPCA
|20
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Ekta Singh
|India
|UPCA
|21
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Varnika Singh
|India
|UPCA
|19
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|17
|Disha Kasat
|India
|VCA
|25
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Hema Y
|India
|ACA
|18
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Uma Chetry
|India
|ASCA
|20
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Nishat Changiwala
|India
|BCA
|18
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Parna Paul
|India
|CAB
|24
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Nandini Kashyap
|India
|CAU
|19
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|R Priyadarshni
|India
|DDCA
|16
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Laxmi Yadav
|India
|DDCA
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Mamatha Madiwala
|India
|HYCA
|19
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Sanjana Batni
|India
|KSCA
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Prathyoosha Kumar
|India
|KSCA
|23
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Soumya Verma
|India
|KSCA
|18
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Shivali Shinde
|India
|MACA
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Ambika Watade
|India
|MACA
|20
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Riya Chaudhari
|India
|MCA
|21
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|18
|Mahek Pokar
|India
|MCA
|17
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Yamini Billore
|India
|MPCA
|17
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Indrani Roy
|India
|RSPB
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Aparna Mondal
|India
|TNCA
|27
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Shipra Giri
|India
|UPCA
|20
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|Sweta Verma
|India
|UPCA
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Tess Flintoff
|Australia
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Bareddy Anusha
|India
|ACA
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Jhansi Lakshmi Challa
|India
|ACA
|24
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Vinny Suzan
|India
|ACA
|15
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Jintimani Kalita
|India
|ASCA
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Jaya Mohite
|India
|BCA
|23
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Kesha Patel
|India
|BCA
|23
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Palak Patel
|India
|BCA
|29
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Tarannum Pathan
|India
|BCA
|29
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Janki Rathod
|India
|BCA
|18
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Tanvir Shaikh
|India
|BCA
|27
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Yashita Singh
|India
|BICA
|16
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Jhumia Khatun
|India
|CAB
|28
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Mita Paul
|India
|CAB
|28
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Yuvashri K Karthikeyan
|India
|CAP
|17
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Amruta Satsangi
|India
|CAP
|18
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Raghvi Bist
|India
|CAU
|18
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Sarika Koli
|India
|CAU
|28
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|19
|Yashi Pandey
|India
|CSCSCA
|23
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Manju M A
|India
|DDCA
|27
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Sanjula Naik
|India
|GCA
|26
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Zeel Mithaiwala
|India
|GUCA
|17
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Bhawna Ohlan
|India
|HCA
|23
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|19
|Vasuvi Fishta
|India
|HPCA
|18
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Chitra Singh Jamwal
|India
|HPCA
|21
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Pranavi Velagapudi
|India
|HYCA
|21
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Sarla Devi Ram
|India
|JKCA
|28
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Ashwani Kumari
|India
|JSCA
|25
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Khushbu Kumari
|India
|JSCA
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Keerthy K James
|India
|KCA
|26
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Minnu Mani
|India
|KCA
|23
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Sajana S
|India
|KCA
|28
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Anaswara Santhosh
|India
|KCA
|17
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Shani T T
|India
|KCA
|32
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Mrudhula V S
|India
|KCA
|26
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Rameshwari Gayakwad
|India
|KSCA
|27
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Pushpa Kiresur
|India
|KSCA
|26
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Chandasi Krishnamurthy
|India
|KSCA
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Shreyanka Patil
|India
|KSCA
|20
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Niki Prasad
|India
|KSCA
|17
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Aditi Rajesh
|India
|KSCA
|21
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Shubha Satheesh
|India
|KSCA
|23
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Mithila Vinod
|India
|KSCA
|17
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Priyanka Garkhede
|India
|MACA
|29
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Tejal Hasabnis
|India
|MACA
|25
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Utkarsha Pawar
|India
|MACA
|24
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Shweta Sawant
|India
|MACA
|18
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Manali Dakshini
|India
|MCA
|25
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|19
|Zeal Dmello
|India
|MCA
|18
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Fatima Jaffer
|India
|MCA
|20
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Humairaa Kaazi
|India
|MCA
|29
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Janhvi Kate
|India
|MCA
|22
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Prakashika Naik
|India
|MCA
|25
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Jagravi Pawar
|India
|MCA
|23
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Nirmiti Rane
|India
|MCA
|17
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|19
|Sayali Satghare
|India
|MCA
|22
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Sharvi Save
|India
|MCA
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Tushi Shah
|India
|MCA
|18
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Saima Thakor
|India
|MCA
|26
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Ganga Devi Waikhom
|India
|MNCA
|36
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Salonee Dangore
|India
|MPCA
|24
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Shreya Dixit
|India
|MPCA
|17
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Manjiri Gawade
|India
|MPCA
|26
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Tamanna Nigam
|India
|MPCA
|27
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Anushka Sharma
|India
|MPCA
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Vaishnavi Sharma
|India
|MPCA
|17
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Kanishka Thakur
|India
|MPCA
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Poonam Khemnar
|India
|NCA
|28
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|S B Lorence
|India
|OCA
|17
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahu
|India
|OCA
|30
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Kanika Ahuja
|India
|PCA
|20
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|19
|Neelam Bisht
|India
|PCA
|26
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Pragati Singh
|India
|PCA
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Neetu Singh
|India
|PCA
|24
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Ayushi Garg
|India
|RCA
|20
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Yashasvi Katta
|India
|RCA
|18
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Suman Meena
|India
|RCA
|22
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|19
|Renuka Chaudhari
|India
|RSPB
|25
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Tanuja Kanwer
|India
|RSPB
|27
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Tanusree Sarkar
|India
|RSPB
|26
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Kshama Singh
|India
|RSPB
|23
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Neha Chavda
|India
|SCA
|29
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Keerthana Balakrishnan
|India
|TNCA
|22
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Arshi Choudhary
|India
|TNCA
|24
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Nethra Iyer
|India
|TNCA
|28
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Aishwarya M S
|India
|TNCA
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Anusha Sundaresan
|India
|TNCA
|26
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Nishu Choudhary
|India
|UPCA
|31
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Anjali Singh
|India
|UPCA
|22
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Kashvee Gautam
|India
|UTCA
|19
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|19
|Parushi Prabhakar
|India
|UTCA
|17
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Kanchan Nagwani
|India
|VCA
|28
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Janhvi Ranganathan
|India
|VCA
|18
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|20
|Nancy Patel
|India
|BCA
|28
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|20
|Mitali S
|India
|DDCA
|18
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|20
|Metali Gawandar
|India
|GCA
|19
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|20
|Tanaya Naik
|India
|GCA
|18
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|20
|Krishna Patel
|India
|GUCA
|18
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|20
|Shanti Kumari
|India
|JSCA
|23
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|20
|Shraddha Pokharkar
|India
|MACA
|26
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|20
|Ajima Sangma
|India
|MECA
|26
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|20
|Samriddhi Saxena
|India
|MPCA
|17
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|20
|Sujata Mallik
|India
|OCA
|29
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|20
|Komalpreet Kour
|India
|PCA
|26
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|20
|Rekha Kamlesh
|India
|UPCA
|19
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|20
|Kshama Singh
|India
|UPCA
|17
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|20
|Komal Zanzad
|India
|VCA
|31
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Saranya G
|India
|ACA
|21
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Nallapureddy Sree Charani
|India
|ACA
|18
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Saika Ishaque
|India
|CAB
|27
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Pooja Raj
|India
|CAU
|19
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Sonia Lohiya
|India
|DDCA
|27
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Priya Mishra
|India
|DDCA
|18
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Parunika Sisodia
|India
|DDCA
|17
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Gulshan Ali
|India
|HCA
|17
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Sushmita Kumari
|India
|HPCA
|26
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Koduri Ishitha
|India
|HYCA
|16
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Mamta Paswan
|India
|JSCA
|22
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Sahana Pawar
|India
|KSCA
|26
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Chandu Venkateshappa
|India
|KSCA
|28
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Aarti Kedar
|India
|MACA
|21
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Maya Sonawane
|India
|MACA
|23
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Kashish Nirmal
|India
|MCA
|17
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan
|India
|OCA
|27
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Mehak Kesar
|India
|PCA
|30
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Muskan Sogi Lal
|India
|PCA
|17
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Sunita Singh
|India
|PCA
|26
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Sonal Kalal
|India
|RCA
|26
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|21
|Ramyashri Prasad
|India
|TNCA
|20
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Almas Bharadwaj
|India
|UPCA
|20
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Rashi Kanojiya
|India
|UPCA
|24
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10