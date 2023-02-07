Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner are in the first set of players who will come up for bidding in the Women’s Premier League auction on February 13 in Mumbai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Tuesday that the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26, 2023 in Mumbai.

A total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural WPL Player Auction & the final list was pruned to 409 players.

Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 from associate nations.

A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.

A total of 24 players have listed themselves at the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh. The total purse for teams is reported to be Rs 12 crore, though that wasn’t confirmed in the media release.

Apart from the 246 Indians, Australian and English cricketers dominate the list expectedly. The all-conquering Aussie side has 28 players in the auction.

Number of players in auction list by country:

Nationality Count
India 246
Australia 28
England 27
West Indies 23
New Zealand 19
South Africa 17
Sri Lanka 15
Zimbabwe 11
Bangladesh 9
Ireland 6
UAE 4
Hong Kong 1
Netherlands 1
Thailand  1
USA 1

The first two sets of players will see plenty of superstars up for recruitment, with four Indians featuring in this. Apart from Kaur and Mandhana, Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma are included here. The Australians, who will be expected to bring in the big bucks in general, up for early bidding will be allrounders Ash Gardner and Ellyse Perry. New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and England bowler Sophie Ecclestone will also be in high demand in the first set. The second set will see Nat Sciver, Beth Mooney, Shabnim Ismail, Amelia Kerr and Tahlia McGrath likely bring in the big bids.

First two sets of marquee players

Set No. Player name Country Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh
1 Sophie Devine New Zealand 33 All-rounder 50
1 Sophie Ecclestone England 23 All-rounder 50
1 Ashleigh Gardner Australia 25 All-rounder 50
1 Harmanpreet Kaur India 34 All-rounder 50
1 Smriti Mandhana India 26 Batter 50
1 Hayley Matthews West Indies 24 All-rounder 40
1 Ellyse Perry Australia 32 All-rounder 50
2 Shabnim Ismail South Africa 34 Bowler 40
2 Amelia Kerr New Zealand 22 All-rounder 40
2 Tahlia Mcgrath Australia 27 All-rounder 40
2 Beth Mooney Australia 29 Wicketkeeper 40
2 Natalie Sciver England 30 All-rounder 50
2 Deepti Sharma India 25 All-rounder 50
2 Renuka Singh India 27 Bowler 50

Highest base price of Rs 50 lakh

Player name Country Age Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh Set No.
Ashleigh Gardner Australia 25 All-rounder Capped 50 1
Ellyse Perry Australia 32 All-rounder Capped 50 1
Meg Lanning Australia 30 Batter Capped 50 3
Alyssa Healy Australia 32 Wicketkeeper Capped 50 5
Jess Jonassen Australia 30 All-rounder Capped 50 8
Darcie Brown Australia 19 Bowler Capped 50 14
Sophie Ecclestone England 23 All-rounder Capped 50 1
Natalie Sciver England 30 All-rounder Capped 50 2
Dani Wyatt England 31 All-rounder Capped 50 4
Katherine Brunt England 37 All-rounder Capped 50 13
Harmanpreet Kaur India 34 All-rounder Capped 50 1
Smriti Mandhana India 26 Batter Capped 50 1
Deepti Sharma India 25 All-rounder Capped 50 2
Renuka Singh India 27 Bowler Capped 50 2
Jemimah Rodrigues India 22 Batter Capped 50 3
Shafali Verma India 19 Batter Capped 50 3
Pooja Vastrakar India 23 All-rounder Capped 50 4
Richa Ghosh India 19 Wicketkeeper Capped 50 5
Sneh Rana India 29 All-rounder Capped 50 8
Meghna Singh India 28 All-rounder Capped 50 13
Sophie Devine New Zealand 33 All-rounder Capped 50 1
Sinalo Jafta South Africa 28 Wicketkeeper Capped 50 12
Deandra Dottin West Indies 31 All-rounder Capped 50 4
Loryn Phiri Zimbabwe 24 All-rounder Capped 50 13

Interestingly there are as many as 51 capped Indian players who are in the final shortlist. And there are also two more sets for just the U19 World Cup players, with plenty of exciting names up for recruitment. With only a maximum of 60 slots available for Indian players, given the BCCI decided to go with just five teams, it gives you an idea of the amount of talent from the domestic set-up that is likely to be left out from the final list of players selected,

Indian capped players and their base prices

Player name Country Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh Set No.
Harmanpreet Kaur India 34 All-rounder 50 1
Smriti Mandhana India 26 Batter 50 1
Deepti Sharma India 25 All-rounder 50 2
Renuka Singh India 27 Bowler 50 2
Jemimah Rodrigues India 22 Batter 50 3
Shafali Verma India 19 Batter 50 3
Harleen Deol India 24 All-rounder 40 4
Pooja Vastrakar India 23 All-rounder 50 4
Yastika Bhatia India 22 Wicketkeeper 40 5
Richa Ghosh India 19 Wicketkeeper 50 5
Taniyaa Bhatia India 25 Wicketkeeper 30 5
Sushma Verma India 30 Wicketkeeper 30 5
Anjali Sarvani India 25 Bowler 30 6
Rajeshwari Gayakwad India 31 Bowler 40 7
Poonam Yadav India 31 Bowler 30 7
Sneh Rana India 29 All-rounder 50 8
Shikha Pandey India 33 All-rounder 40 8
Radha Yadav India 22 All-rounder 40 8
Priya Punia India 26 Batter 40 11
Sneha Deepthi India 26 Batter 30 11
Latika Kumari India 41 Batter 30 11
Kiran Navgire India 28 Batter 30 11
Madhuri Meheta India 31 Batter 30 11
Sabbineni Meghana India 26 Batter 30 11
Mona Meshram India 31 Batter 30 11
Bharti Fulmali India 28 Batter 30 11
Nuzhat Parween India 26 Wicketkeeper 30 12
Meghna Singh India 28 All-rounder 50 13
Punam Raut India 33 All-rounder 40 13
Devika Vaidya India 25 All-rounder 40 13
Sukanya Parida India 29 All-rounder 30 13
Mansi Joshi India 29 All-rounder 30 13
Simran Bahadur India 23 All-rounder 30 13
Ayushi Soni India 22 All-rounder 30 13
Neha Tanwar India 36 All-rounder 30 13
Soni Yadav India 28 All-rounder 30 13
Anuja Patil India 30 All-rounder 30 13
Shubhlakshmi Sharma India 33 All-rounder 30 13
Veda Krishnamurthy India 30 All-rounder 30 13
Challuru Prathyusha India 24 All-rounder 30 13
Amanjot Kaur India 22 All-rounder 30 13
Dayalan Hemalatha India 28 All-rounder 30 13
Swagatika Rath India 30 All-rounder 30 13
Arundhati Reddy India 25 All-rounder 30 13
Thirush Kamini India 32 All-rounder 30 13
Niranjana Nagarajan India 34 All-rounder 30 13
Monica Patel India 23 Bowler 30 14
Gouher Sultana India 34 Bowler 30 15
Ekta Bisht India 37 Bowler 30 15
Rasanara Khan India 30 Bowler 30 15
Preeti Bose India 30 Bowler 30 15

The Under-19 World Cup winners will also likely grab the interests of the five teams with an eye on building for the future. The likes of Shweta Sehrawat and Parshavi Chopra (both of whom were selected in the team of the tournament) could generate good bids.

Two U19 player sets

Set No. Player name Country State Association Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh
9 Hrishita Basu India CAB 19 Wicketkeeper 10
9 Parshavi Chopra India UPCA 16 All-rounder 10
9 Archana Devi India UPCA 18 All-rounder 10
9 Mannat Kashyap India PCA 19 All-rounder 10
9 Titas Sadhu India CAB 18 Bowler 10
9 Shweta Sehrawat India DDCA 19 Batter 10
9 Soumya Tiwari India MPCA 17 All-rounder 10
9 G. Trisha India HYCA 17 All-rounder 10
9 Grace Scrivens England 19 All-rounder 10
10 Shikha Shalot India UPCA 18 Batter 20
10 Najla C M C India KCA 19 All-rounder 10
10 Hurley Gala India MCA 16 All-rounder 10
10 Sonia Mendhiya India HCA 18 All-rounder 10
10 Falak Naz India UPCA 18 Bowler 10
10 Shabnam Shakil India ACA 15 Bowler 10
10 Sonam Yadav India UPCA 15 Bowler 10
10 S. Yashasri India HYCA 19 All-rounder 10
10 Shorna Akter Bangladesh 16 All-rounder 20

Here’s a look at the full list of players, sorted by the set order:

Set No. Player name Country State Association (for Indians) Age Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
1 Sophie Devine New Zealand 33 All-rounder Capped 50
1 Sophie Ecclestone England 23 All-rounder Capped 50
1 Ashleigh Gardner Australia 25 All-rounder Capped 50
1 Harmanpreet Kaur India PCA 34 All-rounder Capped 50
1 Smriti Mandhana India MACA 26 Batter Capped 50
1 Hayley Matthews West Indies 24 All-rounder Capped 40
1 Ellyse Perry Australia 32 All-rounder Capped 50
2 Shabnim Ismail South Africa 34 Bowler Capped 40
2 Amelia Kerr New Zealand 22 All-rounder Capped 40
2 Tahlia Mcgrath Australia 27 All-rounder Capped 40
2 Beth Mooney Australia 29 Wicketkeeper Capped 40
2 Natalie Sciver England 30 All-rounder Capped 50
2 Deepti Sharma India CAB 25 All-rounder Capped 50
2 Renuka Singh India RSPB 27 Bowler Capped 50
3 Suzie Bates New Zealand 35 Batter Capped 30
3 Tammy Beaumont England 31 Batter Capped 30
3 Tazmin Brits South Africa 32 Batter Capped 30
3 Sophia Dunkley England 24 Batter Capped 30
3 Meg Lanning Australia 30 Batter Capped 50
3 Jemimah Rodrigues India MCA 22 Batter Capped 50
3 Shafali Verma India HCA 19 Batter Capped 50
3 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa 23 Batter Capped 30
4 Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka 33 All-rounder Capped 30
4 Harleen Deol India HPCA 24 All-rounder Capped 40
4 Deandra Dottin West Indies 31 All-rounder Capped 50
4 Heather Knight England 32 All-rounder Capped 40
4 Suné Luus South Africa 27 All-rounder Capped 30
4 Annabel Sutherland Australia 21 All-rounder Capped 30
4 Pooja Vastrakar India MPCA 23 All-rounder Capped 50
4 Dani Wyatt England 31 All-rounder Capped 50
5 Bernadine Bezuidenhout New Zealand 29 Wicketkeeper Capped 30
5 Taniyaa Bhatia India PCA 25 Wicketkeeper Capped 30
5 Yastika Bhatia India BCA 22 Wicketkeeper Capped 40
5 Richa Ghosh India CAB 19 Wicketkeeper Capped 50
5 Alyssa Healy Australia 32 Wicketkeeper Capped 50
5 Amy Jones England 29 Wicketkeeper Capped 40
5 Anushka Sanjeewani Sri Lanka 33 Wicketkeeper Capped 30
5 Sushma Verma India HPCA 30 Wicketkeeper Capped 30
6 Jahanara Alam Bangladesh 29 Bowler Capped 30
6 Shamilia Connell West Indies 30 Bowler Capped 30
6 Freya Davies England 27 Bowler Capped 30
6 Ayabonga Khaka South Africa 30 Bowler Capped 30
6 Anjali Sarvani India RSPB 25 Bowler Capped 30
6 Megan Schutt Australia 30 Bowler Capped 40
6 Shakera Selman West Indies 33 Bowler Capped 30
6 Lea Tahuhu New Zealand 32 Bowler Capped 30
7 Afy Fletcher West Indies 35 Bowler Capped 30
7 Rajeshwari Gayakwad India RSPB 31 Bowler Capped 40
7 Sarah Glenn England 23 Bowler Capped 30
7 Fran Jonas New Zealand 18 Bowler Capped 30
7 Alana King Australia 27 Bowler Capped 40
7 Nonkululeko Mlaba South Africa 22 Bowler Capped 30
7 Inoka Ranaweera Sri Lanka 37 Bowler Capped 30
7 Poonam Yadav India RSPB 31 Bowler Capped 30
8 Nadine De Klerk South Africa 23 All-rounder Capped 30
8 Jess Jonassen Australia 30 All-rounder Capped 50
8 Marizanne Kapp South Africa 33 All-rounder Capped 40
8 Leigh Kasperek New Zealand 31 All-rounder Capped 30
8 Salma Khatun Bangladesh 32 All-rounder Capped 40
8 Shikha Pandey India GCA 33 All-rounder Capped 40
8 Sneh Rana India RSPB 29 All-rounder Capped 50
8 Radha Yadav India BCA 22 All-rounder Capped 40
9 Hrishita Basu India CAB 19 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
9 Parshavi Chopra India UPCA 16 All-rounder Uncapped 10
9 Archana Devi India UPCA 18 All-rounder Uncapped 10
9 Mannat Kashyap India PCA 19 All-rounder Uncapped 10
9 Titas Sadhu India CAB 18 Bowler Uncapped 10
9 Grace Scrivens England 19 All-rounder Uncapped 10
9 Shweta Sehrawat India DDCA 19 Batter Uncapped 10
9 Soumya Tiwari India MPCA 17 All-rounder Uncapped 10
9 G. Trisha India HYCA 17 All-rounder Uncapped 10
10 Shorna Akter Bangladesh 16 All-rounder Uncapped 20
10 Najla C M C India KCA 19 All-rounder Uncapped 10
10 Hurley Gala India MCA 16 All-rounder Uncapped 10
10 Sonia Mendhiya India HCA 18 All-rounder Uncapped 10
10 Falak Naz India UPCA 18 Bowler Uncapped 10
10 Shabnam Shakil India ACA 15 Bowler Uncapped 10
10 Shikha Shalot India UPCA 18 Batter Uncapped 20
10 Sonam Yadav India UPCA 15 Bowler Uncapped 10
10 S. Yashasri India HYCA 19 All-rounder Uncapped 10
11 Phoebe Litchfield Australia 19 Batter Capped 40
11 Elyse Jayne Villani Australia 33 Batter Capped 30
11 Maia Bouchier England 24 Batter Capped 30
11 Sneha Deepthi India ACA 26 Batter Capped 30
11 Latika Kumari India DDCA 41 Batter Capped 30
11 Priya Punia India DDCA 26 Batter Capped 40
11 Kiran Navgire India NCA 28 Batter Capped 30
11 Madhuri Meheta India OCA 31 Batter Capped 30
11 Sabbineni Meghana India RSPB 26 Batter Capped 30
11 Mona Meshram India RSPB 31 Batter Capped 30
11 Bharti Fulmali India VCA 28 Batter Capped 30
11 Amy Hunter Ireland 17 Batter Capped 30
11 Gaby Lewis Ireland 21 Batter Capped 30
11 Samantha Barriball New Zealand 37 Batter Capped 30
11 Rebecca Burns New Zealand 28 Batter Capped 30
11 Lauren Down New Zealand 27 Batter Capped 30
11 Maddy Green New Zealand 30 Batter Capped 30
11 Felicity Leydon Davis New Zealand 28 Batter Capped 30
11 Thamsyn Newton New Zealand 27 Batter Capped 30
11 Mignon Du Preez South Africa 33 Batter Capped 40
11 Nilakshi De Silva Sri Lanka 33 Batter Capped 30
11 Vishmi Gunarathne Sri Lanka 17 Batter Capped 30
11 Harshitha Samarawickrama Sri Lanka 24 Batter Capped 30
11 Trishan Holder West Indies 19 Batter Capped 30
11 Kyshona Knight West Indies 31 Batter Capped 40
11 Sharne Mayers Zimbabwe 30 Batter Capped 30
11 Chipo Mugeri Tiripano Zimbabwe 31 Batter Capped 30
11 Mary-Anne Musonda Zimbabwe 31 Batter Capped 30
12 Nigar Sultana Bangladesh 25 Wicketkeeper Capped 30
12 Lauren Winfield-Hill England 32 Wicketkeeper Capped 30
12 Nuzhat Parween India RSPB 26 Wicketkeeper Capped 30
12 Mary Waldron Ireland 38 Wicketkeeper Capped 30
12 Sinalo Jafta South Africa 28 Wicketkeeper Capped 50
12 Lizelle Lee South Africa 30 Wicketkeeper Capped 40
12 Hasini Perera Sri Lanka 27 Wicketkeeper Capped 30
12 Reniece Boyce West Indies 25 Wicketkeeper Capped 40
12 Shemaine Campbelle West Indies 30 Wicketkeeper Capped 30
12 Britney Cooper West Indies 33 Wicketkeeper Capped 30
12 Kycia Knight West Indies 31 Wicketkeeper Capped 30
12 Natasha Mclean West Indies 28 Wicketkeeper Capped 40
12 Rashada Williams West Indies 26 Wicketkeeper Capped 30
12 Modester Mupachikwa Zimbabwe 26 Wicketkeeper Capped 30
13 Erin Burns Australia 34 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Nicola Carey Australia 29 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Sarah Coyte Australia 31 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Hannah Darlington Australia 21 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Kim Garth Australia 26 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Heather Graham Australia 26 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Grace Harris Australia 29 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Georgia Wareham Australia 23 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Amanda-Jade Wellington Australia 25 All-rounder Capped 40
13 Rumana Ahmed Bangladesh 31 All-rounder Capped 40
13 Nahida Akter Bangladesh 22 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Lata Mondol Bangladesh 30 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Ritu Moni Bangladesh 30 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Sobhana Mostary Bangladesh 21 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Katherine Brunt England 37 All-rounder Capped 50
13 Alice Capsey England 18 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Kate Cross England 31 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Alice Davidson Richards England 28 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Katie George England 23 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Emma Lamb England 25 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Bryony Smith England 25 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Isabelle Wong England 20 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Sukanya Parida India CAB 29 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Mansi Joshi India CAU 29 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Punam Raut India CAU 33 All-rounder Capped 40
13 Simran Bahadur India DDCA 23 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Ayushi Soni India DDCA 22 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Neha Tanwar India DDCA 36 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Soni Yadav India DDCA 28 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Anuja Patil India JSCA 30 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Shubhlakshmi Sharma India JSCA 33 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Veda Krishnamurthy India KSCA 30 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Challuru Prathyusha India KSCA 24 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Devika Vaidya India MACA 25 All-rounder Capped 40
13 Amanjot Kaur India PCA 22 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Dayalan Hemalatha India RSPB 28 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Swagatika Rath India RSPB 30 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Arundhati Reddy India RSPB 25 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Meghna Singh India RSPB 28 All-rounder Capped 50
13 Thirush Kamini India TNCA 32 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Niranjana Nagarajan India TNCA 34 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Laura Delany Ireland 30 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Arlene Kelly Ireland 29 All-rounder Capped 40
13 Kate Ebrahim New Zealand 31 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Nensi Patel New Zealand 20 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Jessica Watkin New Zealand 24 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Anneke Bosch South Africa 29 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Chloe Tryon South Africa 29 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Delmi Tucker South Africa 26 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Dané Van Niekerk South Africa 29 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Sunette Viljoen South Africa 39 All-rounder Capped 30
13 KavIsha Dilhari Sri Lanka 22 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Oshadhi Ranasinghe Sri Lanka 36 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Malsha Shehani Sri Lanka 27 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Kirbyina Alexander West Indies 35 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Aaliyah Alleyne West Indies 28 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Jannillea Glasgow West Indies 19 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Chinelle Henry West Indies 27 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Lee Ann Kirby West Indies 35 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Chedean Nation West Indies 36 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Stafanie Taylor West Indies 31 All-rounder Capped 40
13 Precious Marange Zimbabwe 40 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Kelis Ndhlovu Zimbabwe 17 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Ashley Ndiraya Zimbabwe 30 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Josephine Nkomo Zimbabwe 25 All-rounder Capped 30
13 Loryn Phiri Zimbabwe 24 All-rounder Capped 50
14 Darcie Brown Australia 19 Bowler Capped 50
14 Stella Campbell Australia 20 Bowler Capped 30
14 Lauren Cheatle Australia 24 Bowler Capped 30
14 Holly Ferling Australia 27 Bowler Capped 30
14 Lauren Bell England 22 Bowler Capped 30
14 Natasha Farrant England 26 Bowler Capped 30
14 Monica Patel India KSCA 23 Bowler Capped 30
14 Jane Maguire Ireland 20 Bowler Capped 30
14 Hayley Jensen New Zealand 30 Bowler Capped 30
14 Jessica Kerr New Zealand 25 Bowler Capped 30
14 Molly Penfold New Zealand 21 Bowler Capped 30
14 Masabata Klaas South Africa 32 Bowler Capped 30
14 Achini Kulasuriya Sri Lanka 32 Bowler Capped 30
14 Udeshika Prabodani Sri Lanka 37 Bowler Capped 30
14 Tharika Sewwandi Sri Lanka 25 Bowler Capped 30
14 Caneisha Isaac West Indies 29 Bowler Capped 30
14 Audrey Mazvishaya Zimbabwe 29 Bowler Capped 30
14 Nomvelo Sibanda Zimbabwe 26 Bowler Capped 30
15 Anesu Mushangwe Australia 27 Bowler Capped 30
15 Charlotte Dean England 22 Bowler Capped 40
15 Kirstie Gordon England 25 Bowler Capped 30
15 Alexandra Hartley England 29 Bowler Capped 30
15 Linsey Smith England 27 Bowler Capped 30
15 Mady Villiers England 24 Bowler Capped 30
15 Gouher Sultana India CAB 34 Bowler Capped 30
15 Ekta Bisht India CAU 37 Bowler Capped 30
15 Rasanara Khan India OCA 30 Bowler Capped 30
15 Preeti Bose India RSPB 30 Bowler Capped 30
15 Sugandika Dasanayaka Sri Lanka 31 Bowler Capped 30
15 Inoshi Fernando Sri Lanka 35 Bowler Capped 30
15 Anisa Mohammed West Indies 34 Bowler Capped 30
15 Karishma Ramharack West Indies 28 Bowler Capped 30
16 Ka Ying Chan Hongkong 25 All-rounder Associate 20
16 Sterre Kalis Netherland 23 Batter Associate 10
16 Natthakan Chantham Thailand 27 Batter Associate 20
16 Mahika Gaur UAE 16 All-rounder Associate 10
16 Vaishnave Mahesh UAE 16 All-rounder Associate 10
16 Esha Oza UAE 25 All-rounder Associate 10
16 Theertha Satish UAE 18 Wicketkeeper Associate 10
16 Tara Norris USA 24 Bowler Associate 10
17 Laura Harris Australia 32 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Katta Mahanthi Sree India ACA 16 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Dhara Gujjar India CAB 20 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Sasthi Mondal India CAB 17 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Shivi Pandey India CSCSCA 25 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Aishwarya Singh India CSCSCA 17 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Bhavana Goplani India GUCA 24 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Simran Patel India GUCA 24 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Reema Sisodia India HCA 20 Batter Uncapped 20
17 Vrinda Dinesh India KSCA 22 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Divya Gnanananda India KSCA 27 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Roshini Kiran India KSCA 18 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Rakshitha Krishnappa India KSCA 32 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Prerana Rajesh India KSCA 19 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Sayali Lonkar India MACA 25 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Ishwari Savkar India MACA 19 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Sanika Chalke India MCA 17 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Sadhvi Sanjay India MCA 18 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Simran Shaikh India MCA 21 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Neha Badwaik India MPCA 28 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Kajal Jena India OCA 26 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Jasia Akhter India RCA 34 Batter Uncapped 20
17 Shweta Mane India RSPB 31 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Jayshree Jadeja India SCA 31 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Rizu Saha India TCA 27 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Arushi Goel India UPCA 25 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Muskan Malik India UPCA 20 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Ekta Singh India UPCA 21 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Varnika Singh India UPCA 19 Batter Uncapped 10
17 Disha Kasat India VCA 25 Batter Uncapped 10
18 Hema Y India ACA 18 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Uma Chetry India ASCA 20 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Nishat Changiwala India BCA 18 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Parna Paul India CAB 24 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Nandini Kashyap India CAU 19 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 R Priyadarshni India DDCA 16 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Laxmi Yadav India DDCA 25 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Mamatha Madiwala India HYCA 19 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Sanjana Batni India KSCA 26 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Prathyoosha Kumar India KSCA 23 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Soumya Verma India KSCA 18 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Shivali Shinde India MACA 26 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Ambika Watade India MACA 20 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Riya Chaudhari India MCA 21 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
18 Mahek Pokar India MCA 17 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Yamini Billore India MPCA 17 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Indrani Roy India RSPB 25 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Aparna Mondal India TNCA 27 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Shipra Giri India UPCA 20 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
18 Sweta Verma India UPCA 26 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 10
19 Tess Flintoff Australia 19 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Bareddy Anusha India ACA 19 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Jhansi Lakshmi Challa India ACA 24 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Vinny Suzan India ACA 15 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Jintimani Kalita India ASCA 19 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Jaya Mohite India BCA 23 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Kesha Patel India BCA 23 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Palak Patel India BCA 29 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Tarannum Pathan India BCA 29 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Janki Rathod India BCA 18 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Tanvir Shaikh India BCA 27 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Yashita Singh India BICA 16 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Jhumia Khatun India CAB 28 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Mita Paul India CAB 28 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Yuvashri K Karthikeyan India CAP 17 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Amruta Satsangi India CAP 18 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Raghvi Bist India CAU 18 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Sarika Koli India CAU 28 All-rounder Uncapped 20
19 Yashi Pandey India CSCSCA 23 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Manju M A India DDCA 27 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Sanjula Naik India GCA 26 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Zeel Mithaiwala India GUCA 17 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Bhawna Ohlan India HCA 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20
19 Vasuvi Fishta India HPCA 18 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Chitra Singh Jamwal India HPCA 21 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Pranavi Velagapudi India HYCA 21 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Sarla Devi Ram India JKCA 28 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Ashwani Kumari India JSCA 25 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Khushbu Kumari India JSCA 19 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Keerthy K James India KCA 26 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Minnu Mani India KCA 23 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Sajana S India KCA 28 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Anaswara Santhosh India KCA 17 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Shani T T India KCA 32 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Mrudhula V S India KCA 26 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Rameshwari Gayakwad India KSCA 27 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Pushpa Kiresur India KSCA 26 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Chandasi Krishnamurthy India KSCA 19 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Shreyanka Patil India KSCA 20 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Niki Prasad India KSCA 17 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Aditi Rajesh India KSCA 21 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Shubha Satheesh India KSCA 23 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Mithila Vinod India KSCA 17 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Priyanka Garkhede India MACA 29 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Tejal Hasabnis India MACA 25 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Utkarsha Pawar India MACA 24 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Shweta Sawant India MACA 18 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Manali Dakshini India MCA 25 All-rounder Uncapped 20
19 Zeal Dmello India MCA 18 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Fatima Jaffer India MCA 20 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Humairaa Kaazi India MCA 29 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Janhvi Kate India MCA 22 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Prakashika Naik India MCA 25 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Jagravi Pawar India MCA 23 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Nirmiti Rane India MCA 17 All-rounder Uncapped 20
19 Sayali Satghare India MCA 22 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Sharvi Save India MCA 19 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Tushi Shah India MCA 18 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Saima Thakor India MCA 26 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Ganga Devi Waikhom India MNCA 36 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Salonee Dangore India MPCA 24 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Shreya Dixit India MPCA 17 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Manjiri Gawade India MPCA 26 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Tamanna Nigam India MPCA 27 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Anushka Sharma India MPCA 19 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Vaishnavi Sharma India MPCA 17 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Kanishka Thakur India MPCA 19 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Poonam Khemnar India NCA 28 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 S B Lorence India OCA 17 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahu India OCA 30 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Kanika Ahuja India PCA 20 All-rounder Uncapped 20
19 Neelam Bisht India PCA 26 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Pragati Singh India PCA 19 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Neetu Singh India PCA 24 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Ayushi Garg India RCA 20 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Yashasvi Katta India RCA 18 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Suman Meena India RCA 22 All-rounder Uncapped 20
19 Renuka Chaudhari India RSPB 25 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Tanuja Kanwer India RSPB 27 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Tanusree Sarkar India RSPB 26 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Kshama Singh India RSPB 23 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Neha Chavda India SCA 29 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Keerthana Balakrishnan India TNCA 22 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Arshi Choudhary India TNCA 24 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Nethra Iyer India TNCA 28 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Aishwarya M S India TNCA 19 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Anusha Sundaresan India TNCA 26 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Nishu Choudhary India UPCA 31 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Anjali Singh India UPCA 22 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Kashvee Gautam India UTCA 19 All-rounder Uncapped 20
19 Parushi Prabhakar India UTCA 17 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Kanchan Nagwani India VCA 28 All-rounder Uncapped 10
19 Janhvi Ranganathan India VCA 18 All-rounder Uncapped 10
20 Nancy Patel India BCA 28 Bowler Uncapped 10
20 Mitali S India DDCA 18 Bowler Uncapped 10
20 Metali Gawandar India GCA 19 Bowler Uncapped 10
20 Tanaya Naik India GCA 18 Bowler Uncapped 10
20 Krishna Patel India GUCA 18 Bowler Uncapped 10
20 Shanti Kumari India JSCA 23 Bowler Uncapped 10
20 Shraddha Pokharkar India MACA 26 Bowler Uncapped 10
20 Ajima Sangma India MECA 26 Bowler Uncapped 10
20 Samriddhi Saxena India MPCA 17 Bowler Uncapped 10
20 Sujata Mallik India OCA 29 Bowler Uncapped 20
20 Komalpreet Kour India PCA 26 Bowler Uncapped 10
20 Rekha Kamlesh India UPCA 19 Bowler Uncapped 10
20 Kshama Singh India UPCA 17 Bowler Uncapped 10
20 Komal Zanzad India VCA 31 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Saranya G India ACA 21 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Nallapureddy Sree Charani India ACA 18 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Saika Ishaque India CAB 27 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Pooja Raj India CAU 19 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Sonia Lohiya India DDCA 27 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Priya Mishra India DDCA 18 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Parunika Sisodia India DDCA 17 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Gulshan Ali India HCA 17 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Sushmita Kumari India HPCA 26 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Koduri Ishitha India HYCA 16 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Mamta Paswan India JSCA 22 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Sahana Pawar India KSCA 26 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Chandu Venkateshappa India KSCA 28 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Aarti Kedar India MACA 21 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Maya Sonawane India MACA 23 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Kashish Nirmal India MCA 17 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan India OCA 27 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Mehak Kesar India PCA 30 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Muskan Sogi Lal India PCA 17 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Sunita Singh India PCA 26 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Sonal Kalal India RCA 26 Bowler Uncapped 20
21 Ramyashri Prasad India TNCA 20 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Almas Bharadwaj India UPCA 20 Bowler Uncapped 10
21 Rashi Kanojiya India UPCA 24 Bowler Uncapped 10