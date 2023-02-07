Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner are in the first set of players who will come up for bidding in the Women’s Premier League auction on February 13 in Mumbai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Tuesday that the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26, 2023 in Mumbai.

A total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural WPL Player Auction & the final list was pruned to 409 players.

Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 from associate nations.

A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.

A total of 24 players have listed themselves at the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh. The total purse for teams is reported to be Rs 12 crore, though that wasn’t confirmed in the media release.

Apart from the 246 Indians, Australian and English cricketers dominate the list expectedly. The all-conquering Aussie side has 28 players in the auction.

Number of players in auction list by country: Nationality Count India 246 Australia 28 England 27 West Indies 23 New Zealand 19 South Africa 17 Sri Lanka 15 Zimbabwe 11 Bangladesh 9 Ireland 6 UAE 4 Hong Kong 1 Netherlands 1 Thailand 1 USA 1

The first two sets of players will see plenty of superstars up for recruitment, with four Indians featuring in this. Apart from Kaur and Mandhana, Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma are included here. The Australians, who will be expected to bring in the big bucks in general, up for early bidding will be allrounders Ash Gardner and Ellyse Perry. New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and England bowler Sophie Ecclestone will also be in high demand in the first set. The second set will see Nat Sciver, Beth Mooney, Shabnim Ismail, Amelia Kerr and Tahlia McGrath likely bring in the big bids.

First two sets of marquee players Set No. Player name Country Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 Sophie Devine New Zealand 33 All-rounder 50 1 Sophie Ecclestone England 23 All-rounder 50 1 Ashleigh Gardner Australia 25 All-rounder 50 1 Harmanpreet Kaur India 34 All-rounder 50 1 Smriti Mandhana India 26 Batter 50 1 Hayley Matthews West Indies 24 All-rounder 40 1 Ellyse Perry Australia 32 All-rounder 50 2 Shabnim Ismail South Africa 34 Bowler 40 2 Amelia Kerr New Zealand 22 All-rounder 40 2 Tahlia Mcgrath Australia 27 All-rounder 40 2 Beth Mooney Australia 29 Wicketkeeper 40 2 Natalie Sciver England 30 All-rounder 50 2 Deepti Sharma India 25 All-rounder 50 2 Renuka Singh India 27 Bowler 50

Highest base price of Rs 50 lakh Player name Country Age Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh Set No. Ashleigh Gardner Australia 25 All-rounder Capped 50 1 Ellyse Perry Australia 32 All-rounder Capped 50 1 Meg Lanning Australia 30 Batter Capped 50 3 Alyssa Healy Australia 32 Wicketkeeper Capped 50 5 Jess Jonassen Australia 30 All-rounder Capped 50 8 Darcie Brown Australia 19 Bowler Capped 50 14 Sophie Ecclestone England 23 All-rounder Capped 50 1 Natalie Sciver England 30 All-rounder Capped 50 2 Dani Wyatt England 31 All-rounder Capped 50 4 Katherine Brunt England 37 All-rounder Capped 50 13 Harmanpreet Kaur India 34 All-rounder Capped 50 1 Smriti Mandhana India 26 Batter Capped 50 1 Deepti Sharma India 25 All-rounder Capped 50 2 Renuka Singh India 27 Bowler Capped 50 2 Jemimah Rodrigues India 22 Batter Capped 50 3 Shafali Verma India 19 Batter Capped 50 3 Pooja Vastrakar India 23 All-rounder Capped 50 4 Richa Ghosh India 19 Wicketkeeper Capped 50 5 Sneh Rana India 29 All-rounder Capped 50 8 Meghna Singh India 28 All-rounder Capped 50 13 Sophie Devine New Zealand 33 All-rounder Capped 50 1 Sinalo Jafta South Africa 28 Wicketkeeper Capped 50 12 Deandra Dottin West Indies 31 All-rounder Capped 50 4 Loryn Phiri Zimbabwe 24 All-rounder Capped 50 13

Interestingly there are as many as 51 capped Indian players who are in the final shortlist. And there are also two more sets for just the U19 World Cup players, with plenty of exciting names up for recruitment. With only a maximum of 60 slots available for Indian players, given the BCCI decided to go with just five teams, it gives you an idea of the amount of talent from the domestic set-up that is likely to be left out from the final list of players selected,

Indian capped players and their base prices Player name Country Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh Set No. Harmanpreet Kaur India 34 All-rounder 50 1 Smriti Mandhana India 26 Batter 50 1 Deepti Sharma India 25 All-rounder 50 2 Renuka Singh India 27 Bowler 50 2 Jemimah Rodrigues India 22 Batter 50 3 Shafali Verma India 19 Batter 50 3 Harleen Deol India 24 All-rounder 40 4 Pooja Vastrakar India 23 All-rounder 50 4 Yastika Bhatia India 22 Wicketkeeper 40 5 Richa Ghosh India 19 Wicketkeeper 50 5 Taniyaa Bhatia India 25 Wicketkeeper 30 5 Sushma Verma India 30 Wicketkeeper 30 5 Anjali Sarvani India 25 Bowler 30 6 Rajeshwari Gayakwad India 31 Bowler 40 7 Poonam Yadav India 31 Bowler 30 7 Sneh Rana India 29 All-rounder 50 8 Shikha Pandey India 33 All-rounder 40 8 Radha Yadav India 22 All-rounder 40 8 Priya Punia India 26 Batter 40 11 Sneha Deepthi India 26 Batter 30 11 Latika Kumari India 41 Batter 30 11 Kiran Navgire India 28 Batter 30 11 Madhuri Meheta India 31 Batter 30 11 Sabbineni Meghana India 26 Batter 30 11 Mona Meshram India 31 Batter 30 11 Bharti Fulmali India 28 Batter 30 11 Nuzhat Parween India 26 Wicketkeeper 30 12 Meghna Singh India 28 All-rounder 50 13 Punam Raut India 33 All-rounder 40 13 Devika Vaidya India 25 All-rounder 40 13 Sukanya Parida India 29 All-rounder 30 13 Mansi Joshi India 29 All-rounder 30 13 Simran Bahadur India 23 All-rounder 30 13 Ayushi Soni India 22 All-rounder 30 13 Neha Tanwar India 36 All-rounder 30 13 Soni Yadav India 28 All-rounder 30 13 Anuja Patil India 30 All-rounder 30 13 Shubhlakshmi Sharma India 33 All-rounder 30 13 Veda Krishnamurthy India 30 All-rounder 30 13 Challuru Prathyusha India 24 All-rounder 30 13 Amanjot Kaur India 22 All-rounder 30 13 Dayalan Hemalatha India 28 All-rounder 30 13 Swagatika Rath India 30 All-rounder 30 13 Arundhati Reddy India 25 All-rounder 30 13 Thirush Kamini India 32 All-rounder 30 13 Niranjana Nagarajan India 34 All-rounder 30 13 Monica Patel India 23 Bowler 30 14 Gouher Sultana India 34 Bowler 30 15 Ekta Bisht India 37 Bowler 30 15 Rasanara Khan India 30 Bowler 30 15 Preeti Bose India 30 Bowler 30 15

The Under-19 World Cup winners will also likely grab the interests of the five teams with an eye on building for the future. The likes of Shweta Sehrawat and Parshavi Chopra (both of whom were selected in the team of the tournament) could generate good bids.

Two U19 player sets Set No. Player name Country State Association Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh 9 Hrishita Basu India CAB 19 Wicketkeeper 10 9 Parshavi Chopra India UPCA 16 All-rounder 10 9 Archana Devi India UPCA 18 All-rounder 10 9 Mannat Kashyap India PCA 19 All-rounder 10 9 Titas Sadhu India CAB 18 Bowler 10 9 Shweta Sehrawat India DDCA 19 Batter 10 9 Soumya Tiwari India MPCA 17 All-rounder 10 9 G. Trisha India HYCA 17 All-rounder 10 9 Grace Scrivens England 19 All-rounder 10 10 Shikha Shalot India UPCA 18 Batter 20 10 Najla C M C India KCA 19 All-rounder 10 10 Hurley Gala India MCA 16 All-rounder 10 10 Sonia Mendhiya India HCA 18 All-rounder 10 10 Falak Naz India UPCA 18 Bowler 10 10 Shabnam Shakil India ACA 15 Bowler 10 10 Sonam Yadav India UPCA 15 Bowler 10 10 S. Yashasri India HYCA 19 All-rounder 10 10 Shorna Akter Bangladesh 16 All-rounder 20

Here’s a look at the full list of players, sorted by the set order: