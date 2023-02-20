T20 World Cup, Group 2, India vs Ireland live: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma off to steady start
Follow live updates of India vs Ireland at the T20 World Cup.
Live updates
India 30/0 (5 overs): Shafali continues to struggle. The dot balls. If you are out of form, try and get off strike regularly. Starting to get so predictable. Prevent fours, build pressure... that’s the way to go against this opening pair, almost certainly they are not going to rotate and put fielders under pressure.
India 27/0 (4 overs): The band is now in full flow and looks like Mandhana is also getting a move on. Finally an over where there was just one dot ball. A boundary for her in that Dempsey over, over short fine leg, with that swivel pull. Just cleared the fielder.
India 16/0 (3 overs): Terrific shot through point by Mandhana for four, coming down the pitch to gain some momentum. But it is still a good over from Orla, five dots and a wide. India and dot balls, a worry again.
India 11/0 (2 overs): The first four of the match is off Shafali’s bat but she is not quite getting her shape right. Managed to squeeze one past cover but struggles with the fuller line from Dempsey.
India 4/0 (1 over): The running between the wickets wasn’t great against England, but nice to see the Indian openers pick up three after Mandhana pulled one through square leg.
Prendergast has the ball in her hand, Shafali Verma with the bat in hand.
Contests to look forward to:
— via SportRadar / ICC
- Smriti Mandhana top-scored for India against England with a well-made half-century. Since the start of 2022, she has the highest runs among players from top-ten nations (Runs: 742, Avg: 32.3, SR: 130.2). Since 2022, she has been averaging 49.1 in 15 wins for India. Mandhana has had a brilliant record against leg-spin bowling in the last year or so (SR: 176.7, BPB: 4.7) and can take the attack to Ireland’s trump card Cara Murray.
- Orla Prendergast has been one of the most prolific Irish batters and also scored an excellent fifty against West Indies. In this time, she has been quite impressive against right-arm pacers (Avg: 89, SR: 136.9). Her powerplay strike-rate is 136.4 with 66% of her runs in this phase coming in boundaries. Prendergast’s new-ball battle with Renuka Singh could be a key contest.
REPLUG:
Interview: Harmanpreet Kaur on her sweep shot, love for fielding, financial security and more
Stat nuggets:
— via SportRadar
- This is the first time these two teams are meeting in the mega-event. Previously, they have faced each other in just one Women’s-T20I where India won by 52 runs.
- India suffered a defeat against England in their last outing. A win here would seal their place in the semi-finals stage. In this tournament, Indian batters have been excellent in the final overs between 15-20, striking it at 160. They will be looking to put the Irish bowlers under pressure.
- Ireland, on the contrary, are out of contention for semi-final qualification after losing three matches on the bounce. They have now lost 16 consecutive matches in ICC Women’s T20 World Cups. They will be hopeful that they can bow out with a consolation win over a strong Indian side
6.16 pm: Two nice video features on Jemimah Rodrigues on Orla Prendergast. The latter is one of the finest allrounders in the game right now and will be key to Ireland’s chances.
INDIA XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
IRELAND XI: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly
TOSS: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and opted to bat first. A special day for her, she becomes the first cricketer to play 150 T20Is.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup where India continue their campaign with a contest against Ireland at St George’s Park, Gqeberha.
After the defeat against England, India face Ireland knowing their destiny is in their own hands. Simple, win and reach the semifinal. Pakistan’s defeat against West Indies has made sure there are no other complications to worry about on the field, weather permitting.
Despite starting off with two wins, it feels like India are yet to completely settle into the tournament and ahead of a potential semifinal against Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co must look to up their game.
Group 2
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|NET RR
|POINTS
|England
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|+1.776
|6
|India
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|+0.205
|4
|West Indies
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|-0.601
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|+0.981
|2
|Ireland
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.989
|0
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: Disney+Hotstar and ICC match center
With stats, photos and text inputs from ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone.