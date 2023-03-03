Outgoing India men’s national team head coach Graham Reid posted a farewell note on social media, as his tenure came to an end.

Reid had submitted his resignation to Hockey India a day after the conclusion of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela where India finished a disappointing ninth. The Analytical Coach Greg Clark and Scientific Advisor Mitchell David Pemberton also tendered their resignation. And their notice period came to a close. On Friday, Craig Fulton was appointed as the new head coach.

Hockey: Craig Fulton appointed as chief coach of Indian men’s team

“It’s been an incredible 4 years, filled with moments of success and challenges,” Reid said in his note. “Winning an Olympic Bronze and Comm Games Silver medal are achievements we can all be very proud of.”

Reid and his team of support staff were part of the historic Bronze Medal feat at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Silver Commonwealth Games medal in 2022, as well as securing third place in the FIH Hockey Pro League season in 2021/22. Among Reid’s successful outing as Chief Coach with the team includes the FIH Series Final title victory in 2019, subsequently the team broke no sweat in making the qualification for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 when they won the Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar back in 2019.