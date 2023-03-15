Coming back to the venue where they made the world of badminton sit up and take notice of their talents, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly produced another memorable result on Wednesday. With a superb performance, the Indians knocked out the seventh seeds in women’s doubles Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the opening round at the All England Open in Birmingham.

There was, however, disappointment for the Indian contingent as PV Sindhu’s campaign came to a close shortly after when she lost against Zhang Yi Man in straight games.

The young Indian women’s doubles pairing, who were semifinalists in 2022 after a sensational run, defeated the Thai world No 8 for the first time in five meetings. In fact, in the previous four meetings the Indian teenagers had lost in straight games.

But on Wednesday, they produced a sparkling display, combining defence and offence to good measure as they defeated Kititharakul and Prajongjai 21-18, 21-14.

If Gayatri-Treesa's movement stood out for you today, then it is because they have been working hard on it in recent times. A training tweak suggested by Gopichand to focus on that is paying dividends, @srarunvishnu told ushttps://t.co/rW2LQRZ8sc pic.twitter.com/mZvpPzHq0F — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 15, 2023

In women’s singles, Sindhu was coming into the tournament after a less than ideal start to the 2023 season. Returning after a long layoff, Sindhu had lost in the opening rounds at Malaysia Open and India Open. She then parted ways recently with coach Park Tae Sang. And at All England, one of the major events where she doesn’t boast a great record, she looked out of sorts from the word go against Zhang. It was yet another first-round exit on the BWF World Tour for her this year as Zhang won 21-17, 21-11.

Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are among Indians in action later in the day.

On Tuesday, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen had registered opening-round wins in men’s singles.

Gayatri-Treesa with one of their best wins

The 0-4 H2H against the Thai pair notwithstanding, the Indians would have believed they were in with a chance in this one before the start given their good recent form. Having recently defeated another nemesis pair in Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan in straight games, they knew they had the capability to trouble Kititharakul and Prajongjai as well. And that was evident from the star. The Indians led 11-8 at the interval and their rotation on court had been quite good. The Thai duo fought back as they would but at 16-16, the Indians won a marathon point with Jolly diving to retrieve and closing the rally out with a backhand winner. From there, they held their nerves.

The second game was even in the first half but post interval, the Indians turned on the afterburners to race through. Eventually they had nine match points, three of which were saved before the Indian pairing celebrated one of their best wins.

For Sindhu, there were flashes of brilliance on the day but consistency eluded her. In the opening game, she did well to recover from a slow start to lead 16-13 but Zhang put together a run of seven straight points and closed out to take the lead. Sindhu needed some medical attention at 16-19.

The second game was a largely one-sided affair as Zhang sent Sindhu to her third straight first-round defeat on the World Tour this season.

