India’s veteran tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden reached the final of the Indian Wells Masters on Saturday, after beating American pair Jack Sock and John Isner 7-6(6), 7-6(2).

This is the third tour final this season the pair has reached this season after losing the summit clash at the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam, but claiming the title at the ATP 250 in Doha.

In a match without a single break of serve, the Indian-Australian duo won in two tiebreaks, saving all nine break points they faced.

Bopanna, currently ranked 15th in doubles, also reached the Australian Open mixed doubles final along with Sania Mirza, losing out to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

At Indian Wells, Bopanna-Ebden started their campaign with a hard-fought 7-5, 3-6, 10-6 win over David Vega Hernandez of Spain and Matos.

They then received a walkover in the second round, where they were to face Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkacz, and then came up 6-4, 7-5 winners against Canadian duo Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up a clash in the semifinal against Sock and Isner.

On Sunday, they will face top seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain’s Neal Skupski for the title.