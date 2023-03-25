India were drawn with Malaysia and Chinese Taipei in Group C of the Sudirman Cup Finals 2023 to be held in Suzhou from 14 to 21 May. The fourth team in India’s group was Australia.

Continental champions China, Denmark, Canada, Australia and Egypt are among the 16 teams that will do battle at the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2023.

Here’s how the four groups look:

BWF TV

Group A: China, Denmark, Singapore, Egypt Group B: Indonesia, Thailand, Germany, Canada Group C: Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, India, Australia Group D: Japan, Korea, France, England

The Sudirman Cup is the BWF World Mixed Team Championships which takes place every two years. Like the Thomas Cup for men’s team and Uber Cup for women’s team, this is the pinnacle for testing all-round strength in mixed team events. There are five matches in every tie: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

China (Asian champions), Denmark (European champions), Canada (Pan Am winners), Australia (Oceania winners) and Egypt (African champions) qualified for this edition of the World Mixed Team Championships, alongside the three other semifinalists from Asia and Europe. Korea, India and Thailand (semifinalists in Asia) and France, England and Germany (semifinalists in Europe) made it on the back of the bronze medals.

The rest of the 16 qualifiers — Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Singapore — took their spots based on team ranking (cumulative ranking points of their top players in each of the five categories).

China will be looking for a record-extending 13th title. Indonesia won the title in the inaugural year 1989, and four-time winners Korea captured the title in 1991, 1993, 2003 and 2017. China will once again be overwhelming favourites in their home event.