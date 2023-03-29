Kidambi Srikanth survived a scare on Wednesday in the men’s singles first round at the Spain Masters Super 300 in Madrid while Aakarshi Kashyap pulled off an upset by beating sixth seed Michelle Li in the women’s singles first round.

Up against Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin, Srikanth comfortably won the first game 21-11. The Indian carried that momentum into the second game but squandered six match points in a marathon to be forced into a decider. The Indian former world No 1 also led 12-5 at one point but it was Thammasin who had two match points in the decider. But Srikanth saved both before closing out a 65-minute match 21-11, 25-27, 23-21.

Kashyap, ranked 42 in the world, lost the first game but bounced back brilliantly to win the match 12-21, 21-15, 21-18 in a 51-minute match. This was the biggest win of her career on the BWF World Tour, beating a top-15 player for the first time. In fact, this was her first win against a player in the top 30 after 15 defeats in the past.

There was however disappointment in doubles for the Indian contingent.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, fresh after winning the Swiss Open Super 300 title on Sunday, retired from their match at the mid-game interval of the first game in their first round match against Japan’s Ayato Endo and Yuta Takei. It is unclear yet, the nature of their retirement but it appeared as if Satwik was pointed towards his leg before letting the officials know they can’t continue.

In women’s doubles, sixth seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to the Japanese pair of Rena Miyaura-Ayako Sakuramoto 21-18, 21-16 in 39 minutes. While the Indians were seeded, their Japanese opponents came into this tournament on form, having won the Swiss Open title last week.

Later in the day, second seed PV Sindhu will get her campaign underway with a first round match against Switzerland’s Jenjira Stadelmann while B Sai Praneeth will take on Jan Louda of the Czech Republic in the men’s singles draw.

Sameer Verma, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George, Malvika Bansod, Priyanshu Rajawat and Ashmita Chaliha will also be in action later on Wednesday.

