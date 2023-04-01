Spain Masters Super 300 SF live blog: PV Sindhu into first final of 2023 after hard-fought win
Follow updates of the women’s singles semifinal between PV Sindhu and Yeo Jia Min.
Women’s singles semifinals lineup:
Carolina Marin [1] vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung [5]
Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 20-22 PV Sindhu [2]
Live updates
Women’s singles: Sindhu’s opponent in the final will be determined in a while. From the winner of Carolina Marin [1] vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung [5]
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 20-22 PV Sindhu [2]: Here’s how the second game unfolded.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 20-22 PV Sindhu [2]: A big roar as Sindhu converts her third match point! And she is into her first final of the year.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 20-21 PV Sindhu [2]: Another big roar from Sindhu as Yeo sends a clear long.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 20-20 PV Sindhu [2]: Oh dear, Sindhu is starting to celebrate but the shuttle is called in. Sindhu is out of reviews! And now we are all level.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 18-20 PV Sindhu [2]: A bigger roar as Yeo nets another. And then with a magical forehand winner, she has match points.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 18-18 PV Sindhu [2]: Mini roar as Sindhu gets the serve back on an error by Yeo.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 18-17 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu trails now. Yeo with a brilliant run of points and Sindhu has lost all the momentum.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 17-17 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu loses her 2nd review immediately too. Oh dear, next point she picks up a shuttle that was going wide and gives Yeo the point eventually.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 15-17 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu loses a challenge after play resumes. What’s a match without her hopeful yet unsuccessful review.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 14-17 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu starting to find some joy in the net exchanges too now, brilliant backhand touch to draw Yeo forward. Yeo needs a little bit of medical attention for bleeding.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 14-16 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu with a big roar to gee herself up after an error from Yeo. Another lovely net exchange follows next point and Sindhu changes up the pace with a drop to draw the error.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 14-14 PV Sindhu [2]: Singaporean net cord for sure. Yeo is level!
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 13-14 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu’s turn to make an unforced error after Yeo kept the shuttle in play brilliantly.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 11-14 PV Sindhu [2]: Brilliant defensive work by Sindhu to win a long rally. YJM has decided to drop and drop and drop, but Sindhu stays in the rally and forces the error.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 10-12 PV Sindhu [2]: “Don’t give her a chance now” is among the advice points from Vidhi Chaudhary. Also said something about using the spin serve instead of slow serve. But Yeo Jia Min closes the gamp from 6-11 to 9-11 post he interval, this is not done yet. Sindhu ends the run with a brilliant crosscourt drop.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 6-11 PV Sindhu [2]: Brain-fade from the chair umpire, repeatedly not allowing a challenge after the line judge said unsighted. Bizarre. Finally Hawkeye is used and Yeo gets the point. But Sindhu with a huge roar next point to make sure Yeo doesn’t come back in. The Indian has a handy lead.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 5-9 PV Sindhu [2]: Eight of the last nine points for Sindhu now. Great defensive work in that rally.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 5-8 PV Sindhu [2]: Seven of the last eight points for Sindhu now.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 4-5 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu with a nice run of points and into the lead.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 4-1 PV Sindhu [2]: Will be interesting to see the start of game 2. Both players might be a bit hangover from the first game. To Yeo’s credit she has started well. Sindhu with a helping hand. A terrific rally for the 5th point, some wonderful defence from YJM and she moves into a good lead.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-24 PV Sindhu [2]: LEAD FOR SINDHU! How did she fight back there? Brilliant from the Indian. Yeo sends a forehand well into the net.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-23 PV Sindhu [2]: Brief pause as Yeo challenged that in vain.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-23 PV Sindhu [2]: Game point Sindhu as Yeo sends a smash wide.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 22-22 PV Sindhu [2]: BRILLIANT POINT. Sindhu saves her 7th game point. Brilliant body smash at the end of a brilliant 26-shot rally.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 21-20 PV Sindhu [2]: Wonderful 30-shot rally! Sindhu nearly pulled it off too but her run of points ends.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 20-20 PV Sindhu [2]: Wonderful from Sindhu! Five game points saved.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 20-19 PV Sindhu [2]: Wow Sindhu saves four game points.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 20-16 PV Sindhu [2]: Some block from Yeo as Sindhu goes for a kill. Lands in. And another net cord in favour of Yeo as she has game points. Sindhu saves one with an angry winner.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 17-15 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu with a fabulous crosscourt backhand winner. She is producing these moments but Yeo still ahead.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 15-13 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu had a great chance to level things up at 14 but misses out a backhand shot at the net. Yeo moves ahead again.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 14-12 PV Sindhu [2]: Lovely placement from Sindhu on the crosscourt lift. And she closes the gap down soon.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 13-10 PV Sindhu [2]: The lead is swelling for Yeo and Sindhu gets the serve back with a booming smash.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 11-9 PV Sindhu [2]: A back-and-forth contest so, Sindhu’s power vs Yeo’s touch. YJM leads 11-9.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 10-9 PV Sindhu [2]: Yeo is pumped as she gets a crosscourt winner right and goes into the interval with a slender lead. It’s been a good contest so far.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 10-9 PV Sindhu [2]: Brilliant rally, good pressure from Sindhu but Yeo’s defence comes through. And then a lucky net cord as she goes into the led.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 7-8 PV Sindhu [2]: Great chess match this so far. Yeo looks like she will dominate the net but every time she gives Sindhu height to work with, the Indian comes down heavily. A terrific crosscourt winner to move back into the lead.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 4-5 PV Sindhu [2]: Great rally by Yeo actually but Sindhu’s defence helps her win that point in the end, terrific lunge to keep the shuttle in play and the error comes in.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 4-4 PV Sindhu [2]: Couple of powerful winners from Sindhu, and followed by a nice winner from Yeo too. She packs a punch. Nice even start here.
WS SF, Yeo Jia Min 1-1 PV Sindhu [2]: We are underway on Court 1. Yeo chose the side.
Women’s singles, Yeo Jia Min vs PV Sindhu [2]: Players on court now. Yeo has long been considered the next big thing, but the result haven’t quite followed. She won the Polish Open this year though and will be hoping to test any rustiness left in Sindhu’s system.
Women’s singles, Yeo Jia Min vs PV Sindhu [2]: Here’s a look at the head-to-head between Sindhu and Yeo. The Singaporean has yet to win a game against Sindhu, but this could potentially be the closest match yet between the two.
Mixed doubles: Looks like the Danes just delayed the inevitable.
Mixed doubles: What a fightback from Thyrri and Magelund, they have saved match points to take this match to a decider. Sindhu and Yeo have to wait.
Will this move to a decider? Sindhu is in action after this.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of badminton’s BWF World Tour. PV Sindhu will be in action in the semifinal at the Spain Masters Super 300. She is the last Indian standing at the event.
It’s been a while but PV Sindhu has made it to the weekend of a World Tour event for the first time in 2023. After missing out on a chance to go deep in Basel (her favourite venue) last week, she is now one win away from returning to the final in another Super 300 event.
It won’t be easy though as she takes on Yeo Jia Min of Singapore, who gave Sindhu a good test when they met last year at the CWG 2022 semifinals.
