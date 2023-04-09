IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Narayan Jagadeesan takes brilliant running catch in GT vs KKR Jagadeesan took a brilliant running catch off Sunil Narine to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha. Scroll Staff An hour ago N Jagadeesan (R) takes the catch to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha | Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL ICYMI!'Catch it' was the shout and CATCH it was by @Jagadeesan_200 😃👌#TATAIPL | #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/tMFfyz9Fb4— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Narayan Jagadeesan Sunil Narine Wriddhiman Saha IPL 2023 Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket