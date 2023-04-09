Leg-spinner Mayank Markande’s 4/15 and an unbeaten 74 by Rahul Tripathi gave Sunrisers Hyderabad their first IPL win this season as they thrashed Punjab Kings by eight wickets on Sunday.

PBKS Skipper Shikhar Dhawan hit an unbeaten 99 off 66 balls in Punjab’s 143/9 after Markande got the key wickets, including big-money signing Sam Curran for 22, in Hyderabad.

Tripathi led the chase and put on an unbeaten 100-run stand with skipper Aiden Markram (34) after former champions Hyderabad lost their openers, with Harry Brook out for 13.

Markram smashed three successive boundaries before Tripathi hit the winning runs as Hyderabad bounced back from their opening two losses.

Hyderabad’s bowlers set up the victory after Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck with the first ball of the match and left-arm quick Marco Jansen followed up with two more strikes.

Umran Malik also took two wickets, but was hammered for two sixes and a four in his final over by Dhawan.

Markande ruled with his leg spin to mark a memorable debut for Hyderabad.

#IPL2023



A lone, captain's knock if there ever was one.



What an innings from Shikhar Dhawan! 👏🏼



A look at the scorecard makes the 99* all the more fine.



PBKS 143/9 (20)https://t.co/TTn7lyYsth pic.twitter.com/sXY37Dk2Or — The Field (@thefield_in) April 9, 2023

The left-handed Dhawan reached his second successive IPL fifty but received little support from the rest of his team. The rest of the scorecard presented a sorry state of affairs with no other batter other than Curran (22) crossing the single digit mark.

Punjab fell to 88/9 in 15 overs before Dhawan put on a final-wicket stand of 55 with Mohit Rathee, who faced just two balls.

Dhawan started the final over on 91 but T Natarajan denied the opener a hundred as the batsman fell one short after a six off the final ball.

Points table after Match 14 TEAM P W L NRR FOR AGST. PTS RR 3 2 1 2.067 594/60.0 470/60.0 4 KKR 3 2 1 1.375 557/56.0 480/56.0 4 LSG 3 2 1 1.358 525/56.0 481/60.0 4 GT 3 2 1 0.431 549/57.3 547/60.0 4 CSK 3 2 1 0.356 554/58.1 544/59.2 4 PBKS 3 2 1 -0.281 493/56.0 483/53.1 4 RCB 2 1 1 -1.256 295/36.2 375/40.0 2 SRH 3 1 2 -1.502 397/57.1 473/56.0 2 MI 2 0 2 -1.394 328/40.0 331/34.3 0 DC 3 0 3 -2.092 447/60.0 555/58.1 0

Text inputs from AFP