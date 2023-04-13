For the fourth straight edition of the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, India walked away with the gold medal in the 57kg category as Aman Sehrawat kept up the streak with a dominant win in Astana on Thursday.

Aman, in October 2022, had become the first Indian to win U23 World Championships gold medal in 2022. He has now added an impressive continental gold medal at the senior level to his cabinet.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya had completed a hat-trick in this category last time around but missed out on this edition due to a knee injury that kept him away from the trials.

In the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist’s absence, young Aman stepped up in fine fashion. He defeated Japan’s Arai in the quarterfinal, then China’s Zou in the semifinal. Up against the experienced Smanbekov (KGZ) in the final, Aman came up with a solid attacking performance to win 9-4 on points.

Here’s a look at the 57kg bracket:

via UWW Arena

4 years in a row, the 57kg asian gold remains in India — Vinay Siwach (@siwachvinay) April 13, 2023

Aman’s gold medal was the first for India at the ongoing Asian Championships, with three silver medals so far (one in Greco Roman and two in Women’s Wrestling).