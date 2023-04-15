The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Saturday that Jasprit Bumrah had commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy following his surgery on his lower back.

The press release sent by the Board on Saturday said: “Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery.”

Bumrah has been out of action since the back-end of last year and missed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the ongoing Indian Premier League and will miss the World Test Championship final.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer who has been out of action since the final Test at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. Iyer too is missing the IPL and will miss the WTC final against Australia at The Oval in June.

“Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation,” said the statement.

There still remains uncertainty around the participation of both the players at the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup scheduled to take place in India later this year.