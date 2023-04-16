On 18 April 2008, Brendon McCullum gave a dream start to the Indian Premier League with a stunning 158* for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in the first ever match of the tournament.

On 16 April 2023, Venkatesh Iyer ended a long wait for a second century by a Kolkata Knight Riders batter, scoring a century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

A total of 5,476 days have passed between the two centuries.

McCullum’s 158 is still considered one of the best knocks in the history of the tournament as he pulverised the RCB bowling attack that day in Bengaluru. Since then, a total of seven scores in 90s were scored by KKR batters, with Dinesh Karthik coming closest with a 97* in April 2019.

On Sunday though, the wait was ended by Venkatesh Iyer’s 49-ball century. Having come in to bat at No 3, at the 11-over mark Iyer had scored nearly 75% off KKR’s runs, and hit 100% of the boundaries KKR had scored till then. He was hit on his knee earlier in the innings and had trouble running between the wickets, but stood upright and delivered some massive blows.

He finished with a 51-ball 104 in the end, in an innings with six fours and nine sixes.

Iyer’s knock was the second century in IPL 2023, following Harry Brook’s against KKR at Eden Gardens.

#IPL 100s for #KKR

158* - Brendon McCullum in the inaugural match in 2008 on 18 April 2008 - 100 in 53 balls

15 years later!

100* - Venkatesh Iyer TODAY! on 16 Apr 2023 - 100 in 49 balls!#IPL2023#KKRvMI #MIvKKR#KKRvsMI #MIvsKKR — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 16, 2023

Highest scores by KKR batters in IPL Player Runs Balls SR Opposition Ground Match Date BB McCullum 158* 73 216.43 v RCB Bengaluru 18 Apr 2008 VR Iyer 104 51 203.92 v Mumbai Wankhede 16 Apr 2023 KD Karthik 97* 50 194.00 v Royals Eden Gardens 25 Apr 2019 MK Pandey 94 50 188.00 v Kings XI Bengaluru 1 Jun 2014 CA Lynn 93* 41 226.82 v Guj Lions Rajkot 7 Apr 2017 G Gambhir 93 51 182.35 v RCB Eden Gardens 28 Apr 2012 MS Bisla 92 61 150.81 v Super Kings Chennai 28 Apr 2013 SC Ganguly 91 57 159.64 v Chargers Hyderabad 11 May 2008 G Gambhir 90* 60 150.00 v Sunrisers Hyderabad 16 Apr 2016 via ESPNCricinfo

Here are some reactions to Iyer’s knock:

💯 for @venkateshiyer! 👏 👏



This has been a stunning knock ⚡️ ⚡️



He has overcome an injury to notch up his maiden IPL TON! 💪 💪



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CcXVDhfzmi#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/BiNC0gDDbJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023

Had missed Mccullum's 158* - this is the first time I'm seeing a KKR batter make a ton!



VENKATESH IYER! — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) April 16, 2023

Century by a KKR batsman after 15 years



So privileged to witness this live 💜 Well played @venkateshiyer pic.twitter.com/vxiqOo8AMD — Pratik (@Prat1k_) April 16, 2023

Venkatesh Iyer becomes the 1st centurion KKR after that monstrous 158 by Baz Mcculum on the opening day of IPL 1. Its been a long wait for the KKR but this innings was really special. Well played @venkateshiyer ! #MIvsKKR — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) April 16, 2023

Venkatesh Iyer only 2nd batter to score hundred for @KKRiders there was a proper method to this inning 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 16, 2023

Pretty historic day



Tendulkar’s are the first father-son pair to play in IPL.



Marco Jansen and Duan Jansen are the first twins to play in IPL.



Venkatesh Iyer only 2nd KKR batsman to get a 100 after Brendon McCullum!#MIvKKR #IPL23 — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) April 16, 2023

2 - Only two players have ever scored a ton for @KKRiders in the @IPL - @venkateshiyer (104) in the #MIvKKR game today and @Bazmccullum (158* vs RCB) in the opening game (18 April 2008) of the competition; this is also Iyer's maiden ton in the IPL. Bravado. #TATAIPL #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/YtoehglKBl — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) April 16, 2023

This is such a wonderful demonstration from Venkatesh Iyer of how to put together a T20 innings. Kept going, got the big runs and even though he was losing partners, never eased up. Hit spin and pace both. In a small shortlist for the best innings this #TataIPL2023. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2023