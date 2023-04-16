Mumbai Indians won two in a row after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday despite a superb century by Venkatesh Iyer for the visiting side.

Chasing 185, MI posted 186/5 with five wickets and 14 deliveries to spare.

With Rohit Sharma absent from the first half of the match due to a stomach bug, Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl first. Walking in at No 3, Iyer (104 off 51) played a fabulous knock to score only the second century in the league’s history, after Brendon McCullum’s epic on the opening night back in 2008. There weren’t too many other contributors as KKR posted 185/6 n 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians broke the chase nice and early, riding mainly on Ishan Kishan’s blistering half century. Rohit came out to open the batting as an Impact Player substitute and the regular opening duo were off to a flying start with Ishan Kishan especially on song. Kishan (58 off 25) and Suryakumar Yadav (43 off 25) made sure that MI won comfortably.

IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer ends long wait for a KKR century since Brendom McCullum’s in first IPL game

It was a pretty special day all around in Mumbai, with thousands of children in attendance as part of MI’s Education and Sports For All Day initiative. MI’s women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also present with the MI men’s team are wearing the MI women’s team kit from the Women’s Premier League.

Before match too, some unique milestones were reached with Arjun Tendulkar making his debut. Arjun and Sachin Tendulkar are now the first son-father duo to feature in the IPL, with the former Indian stalwart also part of the MI franchise in the early years. Duan Jansen also made his debut and he along with Marco Jansen are now the first pair of twins to feature in the tournament.

