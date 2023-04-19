Back in the main squad this season, Olympian Atanu Das was off to a good start in the men’s recurve event at the Archery World Cup Stage One in Antalya, Turkey on Wednesday.
Das shot a solid 673 to earn fourth seeding and also progressed to the second round in the eliminations bracket.
Here’s how Indian archers fared in the recurve qualifications:
India's recurve qualification scores
|Athlete
|Seeding
|Qualification score
|Recurve Men
|DAS Atanu
|4
|673
|Recurve Men
|BOMMADEVARA Dhiraj
|15
|665
|Recurve Men
|RAI Tarundeep
|23
|662
|Recurve Men
|CHAUHAN Neeraj
|90
|639
|Recurve Women
|BHAJAN KAUR
|32
|648
|Recurve Women
|KAUR Simranjeet
|41
|644
|Recurve Women
|BHAKAT Ankita
|46
|642
|Recurve Women
|JAISWAL Aditi
|56
|637
Team seedings:
Men’s recurve: 4
Women’s recurve: 11
Mixed recurve: 11
With the initial elimination round happening on Wednesday, the likes of Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai progressed to the round of 64. In the women’s event, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur progressed to the second round. Neeraj Chauhan, Simranjeet Kaur and Aditi Jaiswal bowed out in the opening round.
Olympic champion Mete Gazoz was the top seed after a solid 688, just pipping USA’s Brady Ellison to the post by one point. There was a significant gap between the top two and the rest of the top 10.
In compound team events, Indian women had earned top billing riding on Jyothi Surekha Vennam’s world record-equalling 713 on Tuesday. But they ran into USA in their quarterfinal knockout tie and were knocked out by the eventual finalists. The compound men’s team also bowed in the round of 16, losing against Chinese Taipei. Both of them had opening round byes.
Archery World Cup stage 1 Antalya schedule
Tuesday 18 April: Compound qualifying
Wednesday 19 April: Recurve qualifying
Thursday 20 April: Compound eliminations
Friday 21 April: Recurve eliminations
Saturday 22 April: Compound finals
Sunday 23 April: Recurve finals