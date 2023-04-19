Back in the main squad this season, Olympian Atanu Das was off to a good start in the men’s recurve event at the Archery World Cup Stage One in Antalya, Turkey on Wednesday.

Das shot a solid 673 to earn fourth seeding and also progressed to the second round in the eliminations bracket.

Here’s how Indian archers fared in the recurve qualifications:

India's recurve qualification scores Athlete Seeding Qualification score Recurve Men DAS Atanu 4 673 Recurve Men BOMMADEVARA Dhiraj 15 665 Recurve Men RAI Tarundeep 23 662 Recurve Men CHAUHAN Neeraj 90 639 Recurve Women BHAJAN KAUR 32 648 Recurve Women KAUR Simranjeet 41 644 Recurve Women BHAKAT Ankita 46 642 Recurve Women JAISWAL Aditi 56 637 via IANSEO

Team seedings: Men’s recurve: 4 Women’s recurve: 11 Mixed recurve: 11

With the initial elimination round happening on Wednesday, the likes of Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai progressed to the round of 64. In the women’s event, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur progressed to the second round. Neeraj Chauhan, Simranjeet Kaur and Aditi Jaiswal bowed out in the opening round.

Olympic champion Mete Gazoz was the top seed after a solid 688, just pipping USA’s Brady Ellison to the post by one point. There was a significant gap between the top two and the rest of the top 10.

Neck and neck until the end.

Intense afternoon in Antalya. 🥵#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/GcfUBBRPD5 — World Archery (@worldarchery) April 19, 2023

In compound team events, Indian women had earned top billing riding on Jyothi Surekha Vennam’s world record-equalling 713 on Tuesday. But they ran into USA in their quarterfinal knockout tie and were knocked out by the eventual finalists. The compound men’s team also bowed in the round of 16, losing against Chinese Taipei. Both of them had opening round byes.