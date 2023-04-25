Ajinkya Rahane has made a comeback to the Indian Test team for the World Test Championship final against Australia in June.

Rahane, who hasn’t played for India since the three-match Test series in South Africa last year, has earned a recall after his recent performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League and in the Ranji Trophy.

Rahane has scored 209 runs in seven IPL matches and was Mumbai’s top scorer in the Ranji Trophy with 634 runs at an average of 57.63. Rahane comes in place of Shreyas Iyer who is out with a back injury.

India will be led by Rohit Sharma in the final which will be played at The Oval from 7-11 June. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who were part of India’s squad for the series against Australia, miss out on a place in the 15-member squad.