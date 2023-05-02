Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants’s global mentor Gautam Gambhir have been fined 100% of their match fees for their post-match spat at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Monday. LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50% of his match fee as well.

While Kohli and Gambhir were sanctioned for a level 2 breach of the IPL Code of Conduct, Naveen-ul-Haq was sanctioned for a level 1 breach.

All three were found in violation of Article 2.21, which covers: (a) public acts of misconduct; (b) unruly public behaviour; and (c) inappropriate comments which are detrimental to the interests of the game.

Kohli was an animated figure during LSG’s chase and gestured shushing the crowd after taking the catch to dismiss Krunal Pandya. Gambhir had similarly shushed the crowd at the M Chinnaswamy stadium when LSG beat RCB in a last-ball thriller earlier this season.

Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq exchanged words when the latter was dismissed and the pair had a testy handshake followed by some more heated words after the match.

Footage also showed Gambhir and Kohli share a rather forced handshake with the LSG mentor later pulling opener Kyle Mayers away from Kohli when the West Indian batter was chatting with the former India captain.

Tempers flared minute later when Gambhir got past LSG captain KL Rahul and Avesh Khan to give Kohli a piece of his mind. Kohli appeared to placate the 2011 Word Cup winner but things did not simmer down with LSG bowler, still in full kit, having to step in and separate the duo.

Footage also showed that Rahul tried to mediate between Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq later on but the Afghanistan international brushed off the attempts.

This is not the first time that Kohli and Gambhir have clashed. During an IPL 2013 match between RCB, then skippered by Kohli, and a KKR team captained by Gambhir, the two Delhi batters had a spat after Kohli was dismissed by L Balaji.

The pair played down the incident post-match saying the incident occurred in the heat of the moment.