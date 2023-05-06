Indian athletics Watch: Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League meet in Doha, setting the season’s world lead It was Chopra’s first event of 2023. Scroll Staff An hour ago Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League | Matthew Quine / Wanda Diamond League Kicking off his 2023 in style! @Neeraj_chopra1 wins the #DohaDL with a 💥 throw of 88.67 metres.#DiamondLeague #DLonJioCinema #DLonSports18 pic.twitter.com/Iz41tYZUyo— JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 5, 2023 Doing 🇮🇳 proud as always! 🤩#NeerajChopra #DohaDL #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dSBrJnfBbm— Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) May 5, 2023 Doha Diamond League blog: Neeraj Chopra begins 2023 with a win in Doha and world-leading 88.67m We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Diamond League Neeraj Chopra Doha