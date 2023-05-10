Praveen Chithravel on Saturday broke the National Record in the men’d triple jump event after jumping 17.37m to finish on top of podium at the V Prueba de Confrontacion 2023 competition in Havana, Cuba.

Chithravel broke the record of 17.30m held by Ranjith Maheshwari since 2016.

The 21-year-old, whose previous best was 17.18m, also went past the qualification mark of 17.20m for the 2023 World Athletics Championship which will be held in Budapest in August.

T Selva Prabhu, an U20 World Championships silver medallist, finished fourth at the event in Cuba with a jump of 16.59m.

2018 Asian Games gold medallist Arpinder Singh finished sixth with a jump of 15.03m.

All-time top 10 for India in men's TJ

Rank Mark WIND Competitor Venue Date
1 17.37 -1.5 Praveen CHITHRAVEL Estadio Panamericano, La Habana (CUB) 06 MAY 2023
2 17.30 +1.8 Renjith MAHESWARY Bengaluru (IND) 11 JUL 2016
3 17.19 +1.4 Abdulla NARANGOLINTEVIDA Bhubaneshwar (IND) 21 MAY 2022
4 17.17 0.0 Arpinder SINGH Lucknow (IND) 08 JUN 2014
5 17.10 0.0 Karthik UNNIKRISHNAN Bhubaneshwar (IND) 21 MAY 2022
6 16.99 +0.6 Eldhose PAUL CH Muhammed Koya Stadium, Thenhipalam (IND) 06 APR 2022
7 16.79 Mohinder SINGH GILL Fresno, CA (USA) 08 MAY 1971
7 16.79 +0.3 Mohammed Salahuddin SHARFUDEEN NIZAMUDDIN Lucknow (IND) 28 AUG 2019
9 16.77 0.0 Amarjeet SINGH Korat (THA) 26 JUN 2008
10 16.63 0.0 Rakesh Babu ARAYAN VEETTIL Guwahati (IND) 29 JUN 2018
*Only regular wind-readings