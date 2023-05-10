Praveen Chithravel on Saturday broke the National Record in the men’d triple jump event after jumping 17.37m to finish on top of podium at the V Prueba de Confrontacion 2023 competition in Havana, Cuba.

Chithravel broke the record of 17.30m held by Ranjith Maheshwari since 2016.

The 21-year-old, whose previous best was 17.18m, also went past the qualification mark of 17.20m for the 2023 World Athletics Championship which will be held in Budapest in August.

New National Record in Triple Jump!



Praveen made 4 jumps over 17m during the event and also qualified for the World Championships in Budapest!



Congratulations champ

T Selva Prabhu, an U20 World Championships silver medallist, finished fourth at the event in Cuba with a jump of 16.59m.

2018 Asian Games gold medallist Arpinder Singh finished sixth with a jump of 15.03m.