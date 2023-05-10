Praveen Chithravel on Saturday broke the National Record in the men’d triple jump event after jumping 17.37m to finish on top of podium at the V Prueba de Confrontacion 2023 competition in Havana, Cuba.
Chithravel broke the record of 17.30m held by Ranjith Maheshwari since 2016.
The 21-year-old, whose previous best was 17.18m, also went past the qualification mark of 17.20m for the 2023 World Athletics Championship which will be held in Budapest in August.
T Selva Prabhu, an U20 World Championships silver medallist, finished fourth at the event in Cuba with a jump of 16.59m.
2018 Asian Games gold medallist Arpinder Singh finished sixth with a jump of 15.03m.
All-time top 10 for India in men's TJ
|Rank
|Mark
|WIND
|Competitor
|Venue
|Date
|1
|17.37
|-1.5
|Praveen CHITHRAVEL
|Estadio Panamericano, La Habana (CUB)
|06 MAY 2023
|2
|17.30
|+1.8
|Renjith MAHESWARY
|Bengaluru (IND)
|11 JUL 2016
|3
|17.19
|+1.4
|Abdulla NARANGOLINTEVIDA
|Bhubaneshwar (IND)
|21 MAY 2022
|4
|17.17
|0.0
|Arpinder SINGH
|Lucknow (IND)
|08 JUN 2014
|5
|17.10
|0.0
|Karthik UNNIKRISHNAN
|Bhubaneshwar (IND)
|21 MAY 2022
|6
|16.99
|+0.6
|Eldhose PAUL
|CH Muhammed Koya Stadium, Thenhipalam (IND)
|06 APR 2022
|7
|16.79
|Mohinder SINGH GILL
|Fresno, CA (USA)
|08 MAY 1971
|7
|16.79
|+0.3
|Mohammed Salahuddin SHARFUDEEN NIZAMUDDIN
|Lucknow (IND)
|28 AUG 2019
|9
|16.77
|0.0
|Amarjeet SINGH
|Korat (THA)
|26 JUN 2008
|10
|16.63
|0.0
|Rakesh Babu ARAYAN VEETTIL
|Guwahati (IND)
|29 JUN 2018