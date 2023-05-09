England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League season through injury.

Mumbai Indians have signed Archer’s compatriot Chris Jordan as his replacement for Rs 2 crore.

Archer was bought by MI in last season’s auction for Rs 8 crore despite being unable to play last term. He was also signed by MI Cape Town for the SA T20 League in the inaugural season where he picked up 10 wickets.

𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗻 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀



Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season.



Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation.… pic.twitter.com/wMPBdmhDRf — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2023

Archer has struggled with injuries this season and has missed a couple of games, even traveling to Belgium for a minor elbow surgery. The 28-year-old has played five matches for MI this season, picking up two wickets.

MI said that Archer will travel back to England where he will work on his rehabilitation with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Jordan, meanwhile, made his IPL debut in 2016 after being signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore as an injury replacement for Mitchell Starc. Jordan was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2017. The England pacer was then signed by Punjab Kings ahead of the 2020 season.

Jordan has played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets to his name. He has represented England in 87 T20Is, taking 96 wickets.