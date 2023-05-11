On a day that saw a Rajasthan Royals’s player create history in the first innings against Kolkata Knight Riders, 20-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal found a way to set an even more mind-boggling record. In a matter of 13 balls, he scored the fastest fifty in the history of Indian Premier League.

Striking at over 380, Jaiswal hit three sixes and seven fours in the thirteen-ball affair. The record for the fastest fifty was jointly held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins, who reached the milestone in 14 balls.

Chasing a paltry total of just 150 at the Eden Gardens, Jaiswal’s hitting pretty much dictated the course of the game in the powerplay itself as Rajasthan Royals scored a colossal 78/1 within six overs. In general, Jaiswal has been in impeccable form, amassing 477 runs 11 innings at an average of 43.36. He also scored a 62-ball 124 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede.

Jaiswal finished with a 47-ball 98 as RR chased the target down with 9 wickets and 41 balls remaining.

Yashasvi Jaiswal finishes with an unbeaten 98 while Sanju Samson plays a memorable 29-ball 48*.



Here’s a look at the reactions for the match starting with the man who’s record he broke:

Virat Kohli with some high praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal smashes the fastest 50 of IPL history - 13 balls.



Fastest fifties in T20 cricket



12 balls

Yuvraj Singh

Chris Gayle

Hazratullah Zazai



13 balls

Marcus Trescothick

Mirza Hasan (Austria)

Sunil Narine

Yashasvi Jaiswal - TODAY



14 balls

Imran Nazir, Behardien, Pollard, KL Rahul, Russell, Cummins, etc — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) May 11, 2023

98* - Jaiswal went on put up a 98-run unbeaten stand in the #KKRvRR game after setting an IPL record for the fastest fifty - 13 balls, only Henry Gayle (175*) went on to tally more after reaching 50 runs in less than 20 balls.

After SKY, Jaiswal should be the second name on the list when India play the next T20! Please don’t make him wait…. — Arjun Dev (@arjun19dev) May 11, 2023

Fastest IPL 50 ever. What an innings by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Special player. — Rivaan (@rivaanathwal31) May 11, 2023

Leave all the runs he’s scored, the fact that Jos Buttler, arguably amongst the greatest T20 batters, sacrificed his wicket for Yashasvi Jaiswal says so much about the kind of season he’s having! — Arjun Dev (@arjun19dev) May 11, 2023

Man, so wanted Jaiswal to equal Yuvraj's record of 12 ball 50 here. Man has just missed it by 1 ball.



Nevertheless, the fastest 50 in IPL. Take a bow, Jaiswal! — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 11, 2023

Watching Yashasvi Jaiswal bat is so good!



Blessings from the ancient me- Yashasvi bhava!#CricketTwitter #KKRvRR — Asli BCCI Women (@AsliBCCIWomen) May 11, 2023

That has to be one of the most dramatic 3 overs I have called..#YashasviJaiswal. #AbsoluteStar — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 11, 2023