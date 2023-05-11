On a day that saw a Rajasthan Royals’s player create history in the first innings against Kolkata Knight Riders, 20-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal found a way to set an even more mind-boggling record. In a matter of 13 balls, he scored the fastest fifty in the history of Indian Premier League.
Striking at over 380, Jaiswal hit three sixes and seven fours in the thirteen-ball affair. The record for the fastest fifty was jointly held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins, who reached the milestone in 14 balls.
Chasing a paltry total of just 150 at the Eden Gardens, Jaiswal’s hitting pretty much dictated the course of the game in the powerplay itself as Rajasthan Royals scored a colossal 78/1 within six overs. In general, Jaiswal has been in impeccable form, amassing 477 runs 11 innings at an average of 43.36. He also scored a 62-ball 124 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede.
Jaiswal finished with a 47-ball 98 as RR chased the target down with 9 wickets and 41 balls remaining.
Here’s a look at the reactions for the match starting with the man who’s record he broke: