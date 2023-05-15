Sudirman Cup, Group C, India vs Malaysia live: Srikanth takes on Lee Zii Jia as India trail 0-1
Follow live updates as India take on Malaysia in their second Group C fixture.
Match 1: Goh Soon Huat/ Lai Shevon Jemie 21-16, 21-17 Dhruv Kapila / Ashwini Ponnappa
Match 2: Lee Zii Jia vs Srikanth Kidambi
Live updates
MAS 2-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 21-11 Srikanth Kidambi: Malaysia just need another point to confirm progression and India will be knocked out with a match left to play.
MAS 2-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 21-11 Srikanth Kidambi: The second game was barely a contest as Lee Zii Jia eases to a win in just 35 minutes.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 17-8 Srikanth Kidambi: That’s escalated quickly.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 15-7 Srikanth Kidambi: Lots of errors from Srikanth at the moment.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 13-7 Srikanth Kidambi: Lee remains in control.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 11-7 Srikanth Kidambi: Majestic deception at the net by Lee, shaping for a lift but playing a crosscourt winner to fool Srikanth. An error by the Indian next and it is a handy lead for Lee into the interval.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 9-7 Srikanth Kidambi: Much like the first game, Srikanth unable to build a run of points. He is there and thereabouts but unable to break free.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 7-3 Srikanth Kidambi: Utterly frustrating, a really good rally ends with a misjudgement by Sri as lets a shuttle drop well in when he was so close to it.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 6-3 Srikanth Kidambi: Unfortunately for India, Lee in the early lead. And he is looking really sharp now.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 3-3 Srikanth Kidambi: It is imperative for Srikanth to take the lead here in game 2. He is a much better front-runner than he is a chaser. A lovely rally makes it 3-3, Lee with a couple of great retrieves but sends the backhand long.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 21-16 Srikanth Kidambi: It was close for most part but Srikanth just let Lee get away in the middle part post interval.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 20-16 Srikanth Kidambi: SUPERB RALLY! Both players moving each other to the four corners expertly, and finally the winner comes from Sri, round-the-head smash. Longest rally, 37 shots. Two game points saved.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 20-14 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth not able to put together a run of points. Game points galore for Lee.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 18-13 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth gets the serve but gives it right back with a crosscourt error.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 16-12 Srikanth Kidambi: And just like that LZJ has pulled ahead.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 14-12 Srikanth Kidambi: Ah, there’s the frustrating Srikanth error just when it seemed he had the momentum. Could have levelled the scores, but a simple forehand is netted.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 11-10 Srikanth Kidambi: Increase of pace from Srikanth. Couldn’t quite make out what Gurusaidutt told him at the interval. But this is a good restart.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 11-8 Srikanth Kidambi: Misjudgment from Srikanth on Lee’s crosscourt lift and it is the Malaysian who has the lead going into the interval.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 10-8 Srikanth Kidambi: This is a good boxing contest at the moment. Punches and counter-punches.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 7-6 Srikanth Kidambi: The radar is firing from LZJ. Superb backhand defence to stay in the point and then kills it off with his smash.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 6-6 Srikanth Kidambi: Lee has levelled things up.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 5-2 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth has started well. The errors, for now, coming from Lee’s side.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia 1-1 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth with his class early on, lovely crosscourt winner. The last time these two met was a really tight 2-game win for Srikanth.
MAS 1-0 IND, Lee Zii Jia vs Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth Kidambi vs Lee Zii Jia. World No 22 vs World No 8. The former world No 1 from India vs the recent world No 2 from Malaysia. Two enigmas in world badminton. Two fabulous, always fascinating, sometimes frustrating players to watch. This should be good.
MAS 1-0 IND, Goh / Lai 21-16, 21-17 Dhruv / Ashwini: And Goh / Lai convert their first match point. Credit to Dhruv and Ashwini for giving this a good go.
IND 0-0 MAS, Goh / Lai 21-16, 20-17 Dhruv / Ashwini: A streaky net cord and miscommunication on the Indian side. Match points MAS.
IND 0-0 MAS, Goh / Lai 21-16, 19-17 Dhruv / Ashwini: Anyway, this is a good second game and credit to the Indians for hanging in. They are not making it easy at all.
IND 0-0 MAS, Goh / Lai 21-16, 18-16 Dhruv / Ashwini: Sorry, just a few more thoughts on this. If anything I’d have still played Tanisha/Sai and let them gain some more big-match experience. If we keep looking for these xD shortcuts, nothing is going to happen for the discipline in the country. And I actually was a huge fan of the Ashwini/Satwik pairing and wanted it to succeed/continue so badly. It had real promise and Ashwini deserved a good xD run. But just hasn’t worked out.
IND 0-0 MAS, Goh / Lai 21-16, 15-10 Dhruv / Ashwini: Just going back to what Steen had said. Don’t necessarily agree with him but the fact that there is actually a strong case to be made that Ashwini-Satwik are STILL India’s best mixed doubles pair despite not playing together for years, in itself says a lot. Really need to look at growing that discipline.
IND 0-0 MAS, Goh / Lai 21-16, 11-7 Dhruv / Ashwini: A four-point lead for MAS in the 2nd game interval. This is unlikely to go the distance.
Shuttle Zone: Decoding mixed doubles in badminton through the lens of an all-time great rally
It’s a good time to read this by Shlok from his column:
I was going through the Sudirman Cup 2023 squads; Indonesia have decided to send three pairs, Malaysia has named four teams in their squad, while India have announced one pair: Sai Pratheek/ Tanisha Crasto. We do have Ashwini Ponnappa in the squad who has plenty of mixed doubles experience with Satwiksairaj. But Satwik hasn’t played any mixed doubles since 2021. Ishaan Bhatnagar’s unfortunate injury has paved the way for a new combination of Prateek/Tanisha, who are going into the tournament on the back of minimal tournament time.
In recent weeks, Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor are showing signs of being competitive, with their run at Asia Championships being impressive.
But at this point India have very little bench strength in mixed doubles.
Sai Pratheek, though, has the physical profile to be a high-quality mixed doubles player but relies too much on his drives and has to work on adding more blocks to his game. Bhatnagar, currently injured, has the skills and touch but doesn’t have the physical profile yet, something he can work on during rehabilitation.
Hariharan Amsakarunan again fits the profile with his high-intensity backcourt game. Chaynit Joshi, with his height and court coverage, is an exciting option but has yet to have the power to influence games. Dhruv Rawat, HV Nitin, and Navneet Bokka all have suitable profiles and have been around for a while but have yet to take the next step.
Tanisha Crasto is the best prospect and ticks all the boxes, but she has to pick one event at some point in time. Priya Devi is also up there and could be groomed with the right partner.
Ritika Thakker, Simran Singhi, Shruti Mishra, Kavya Gupta, and Khushi Gupta are players who haven’t taken the next step in women’s doubles. Some of them could be moved to mixed doubles full-time, and be groomed for the next Olympic cycle.
It is crucial that India creates a core team of 6-8 full-time mixed doubles pairs under a mixed doubles coaching team and set up an 18-month long-term development program; we have to start encouraging players to focus only on one event, but that can only happen if these pairs are training under one roof regularly and are funded to play at least ten tournaments a year with specific targets. Maybe in a couple of years we might have three mixed doubles pairs and even bench strength as the 2025 Sudirman Cup comes along.
IND 0-0 MAS, Goh / Lai 21-16, 10-5 Dhruv / Ashwini: A largely similar pattern to the opening game. Even to start but the MAS pair are pulling away.
IND 0-0 MAS, Goh / Lai 21-16, 4-4 Dhruv / Ashwini: Another even start to the 2nd game.
IND 0-0 MAS, Goh / Lai 21-16 Dhruv / Ashwini: Opening game to Malaysians. Decent moments for the Indians but they look a yard off the pace against a top, top pair as you’d expect
IND 0-0 MAS, Goh / Lai 17-13 Dhruv / Ashwini: Argument with the officials, the Indians think they have won the point off the net cord but a touch called on Dhruv’s racket before that.
IND 0-0 MAS, Goh / Lai 17-13 Dhruv / Ashwini: Commentator Steen Pedersen with some interesting comments on air. He is wondering if Sudirman is top priority for Indians, because he thinks Satwik should have played with Ashwini here (and also the doubles).
IND 0-0 MAS, Goh / Lai 11-8 Dhruv / Ashwini: ‘Except the last rally, you are playing well’ is the message at the break from Arun Vishnu if I heard correctly
IND 0-0 MAS, Goh / Lai 9-8 Dhruv / Ashwini: Errors from the Indians not surprisingly, they are playing for the first time as a pair. But staying in touching distance. The first proper rally of the match goes the Indians’ way with Ashwini playing a superb crosscourt at the net.
IND 0-0 MAS, Goh Soon Huat/ Lai Shevon Jemie 7-5 Dhruv Kapila / Ashwini Ponnappa: A good start for the Indians till 4-4 but the world No 8s are starting to pull ahead.
Here we go then, mixed doubles to start off with. Ashwini Ponnappa and Dhruv Kapila are nominated by India for this one against the world No 8 of Goh / Lai.
Line-up for India vs Malaysia: Dhruv and Ashwini to play XD, instead of Sai / Tanisha. Srikanth replaces Prannoy to face Lee Zii Jia. Sindhu will start favourite vs former junior world champ Goh Jin Wei. And the big one, world champs Aaron / Soh will take on Satwik / Chirag. The women’s doubles also promises to be a fascinating clash.
TPE 4-1 IND recap: The highs and lows of the team event... India could have well started with a win but instead, things didn’t go to plan. Five hard-fought matches for the most part and each one could have gone the other way. They had a match point in the opening mixed doubles match. In reality they needed one of the two blockbuster singles ties to go their way and then win both the doubles matches in the end. Wasn’t to be. Sindhu emerged as a positive with her peformance against Tai Tzu Ying, as did Treesa and Gayatri, the solitary winners for India.
Indian squad for Sudirman Cup Finals:
Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Reserve: Lakshya Sen)
Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya (Reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap)
Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila
Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto
Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek
Before we look at today’s fixtures in Sudirman Cup, a throwback. 15 May 2022. It’s been a year since India won the Thomas Cup in Bangkok.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton from the Sudirman Cup Finals.
It wasn’t the start that India would have wanted in the Sudirman Cup on Sunday. In their opening match in Group C, India suffered a 1-4 loss to Chinese Taipei in a closely-contested tie which really could have gone either way.
Instead, India take on two-time semi-finalists Malaysia in a clash which they cannot afford to lose. Malaysia comfortably beat Australia 5-0 in their opener and know that a win will secure their place in the quarter-finals alongside Chinese Taipei, who sit on top of the group having beaten Australia earlier today.
Here’s the standings in Group C ahead of IND vs MAS
