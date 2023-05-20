Q1, India vs Australia: Right then, both teams are out in the middle. India are playing in their white away jerseys which is a good thing because one won’t get a stroke trying to pick out the Indian players against the blue pitch.

Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian hockey as the Savita Punia-led Indian women’s team take on Australia in Adelaide in a three-match Test series.

It’s match No 2.

Janneke Schopman wants her team to be more forceful when playing against higher-ranked opposition but that wasn’t quite the case on Thursday as they fell to a 4-2 loss in the first Test. India take on Australia in the second Test hoping to rectify the mistakes they made on Thursday.

Stay tuned for updates.

India’s full squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Gurjit Kaur

Midfielders: Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Sharmila Devi

India tour of Australia schedule (as per Hockey Australia):
May 18, Thursday: India 2-4 Australia
May 20, Saturday: India vs Australia at 14:45 IST
May 21, Sunday: India vs Australia at 14:15 IST
May 25, Thursday: India vs Australia A 
May 27, Saturday: India vs Australia A 

Screenshots in the blog via Fancode / FIH