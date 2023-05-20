Hockey, India vs Australia Test series, Match 2 live: Savita Punia and Co look to bounce back
Live updates from India’s second Test match against World No 3 Australia in Adelaide.
The match is being broadcast on DD Sports and will be streamed on DD Sports’s YouTube channel as well as FanCode in India.
Live updates
Q1, India vs Australia: Right then, both teams are out in the middle. India are playing in their white away jerseys which is a good thing because one won’t get a stroke trying to pick out the Indian players against the blue pitch.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian hockey as the Savita Punia-led Indian women’s team take on Australia in Adelaide in a three-match Test series.
It’s match No 2.
Janneke Schopman wants her team to be more forceful when playing against higher-ranked opposition but that wasn’t quite the case on Thursday as they fell to a 4-2 loss in the first Test. India take on Australia in the second Test hoping to rectify the mistakes they made on Thursday.
Stay tuned for updates.
India’s full squad:
Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Gurjit Kaur
Midfielders: Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Sharmila Devi
India tour of Australia schedule (as per Hockey Australia):
May 18, Thursday: India 2-4 Australia
May 20, Saturday: India vs Australia at 14:45 IST
May 21, Sunday: India vs Australia at 14:15 IST
May 25, Thursday: India vs Australia A
May 27, Saturday: India vs Australia A
Screenshots in the blog via Fancode / FIH