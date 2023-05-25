Akash Madhwal took five wickets for as many runs to lead Mumbai Indians to a crushing 81-run win in the second IPL playoff game and knock Lucknow Super Giants out of the tournament on Wednesday.

Cameron Green (41) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) put on 66 to help guide five-time champions Mumbai to 182-8 after they elected to bat first in the knockout contest in Chennai.

Madhwal then returned figures of 5-5 in 3.3 overs to dismiss Lucknow for 101 as Mumbai booked a meeting with holders Gujarat Titans in the next play-off encounter on Friday.

The winners of that clash will meet Chennai Super Kings in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Lucknow’s innings imploded as they collapsed from 69-2 to be bowled out in 16.3 overs, losing three key wickets to run outs.

Best bowling figures in IPL Player Ov BBI Against Venue Match Date Alzarri Joseph (MI) 3.4 12/6 SRH Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 06 April 2019 Sohail Tanvir (RR) 4 14/6 CSK Sawai Mansingh Stadium 04 May 2008 Adam Zampa (RPS) 4 19/6 SRH ACA-VDCA Stadium 10 May 2016 Anil Kumble (RCB) 3.1 5/5 RR Newlands 18 April 2009 Akash Madhwal (MI) 3.3 5/5 LSG MA Chidambaram Stadium 24 May 2023

#IPL2023



🎥 Akash Madhwal with two big wickets off two consecutive balls



What a find he has been for MI 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/7rtrpLUipc — The Field (@thefield_in) May 24, 2023

Here are some reactions to the stunning bowling effort:

What a spell from Akash Madhwal🔥🔥🔥. Congratulations @mipaltan, great win 🙌🏾 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 24, 2023

Sensational! 🔥🔥



Akash Madhwal bags a FIFER & Lucknow Super Giants are all out for 101 #TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/pfiLNkScnz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2023

Akash Madhwal’s 5/5 (3.3 ovs):



- First to take 5-for in IPL playoffs/knockouts



- Joint-best figures by an Indian in IPL



- Joint 4th-best bowling figures by any bowler in IPL



- Best figures in all T20s at Chepauk



- Most economical (1.42) 5-wkt haul in IPL #MIvLSG pic.twitter.com/EqhPQHX8EA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 24, 2023

Mumbaiiiii… — Issy Wong (@Wongi95) May 24, 2023

Great bowling in a high pressure game, Akash Madhwal. Welcome to the 5/5 club 👏🏾 @mipaltan @JioCinema — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 24, 2023

Akash Madhwal take a bow!! What a find from @mipaltan!! 👏🏾 Top class bowling in a high pressure game! Brilliantly batted from @CameronGreen_, @surya_14kumar & Wadhera and well bowled by Piyush & Jordan!! @imnaveenulhaq too good tonight!! #GTvMI will be an exciting contest!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 24, 2023

First SKY, then Akash.



Mumbai defeated Lucknow from above. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) May 24, 2023

Good performance from Madhwal tonight. Would give it 5/5. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) May 24, 2023

Take a bow for this young talent Engineer Akash Madhwal.

A dream spell for a boy 5-5 in 3.3 Overs.@mipaltan supperb comeback in 2nd half of #IPL2023

Congratulations @ImRo45 and boys.#LSGvMI #IPLPlayOffs @IPL #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/2MDs9ZO7rN — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) May 24, 2023

17 dots from Madhwal - 8500 trees and 5 wickets for the night. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 24, 2023

What a spell 👏 💙 pic.twitter.com/gKzW1S2ar9 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 24, 2023

5/5 for Madhwal. The deadly combination of scoring a lot of fantasy points and planting an insane number of trees. What a performance! — Manya (@CSKian716) May 24, 2023

For his spectacular five-wicket haul and conceding just five runs, Akash Madhwal receives the Player of the Match award 👌🏻👌🏻



Mumbai Indians register a comprehensive 81-run victory 👏🏻👏🏻



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/CVo5K1wG31#TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/qy9ndLnKnA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2023

There is something incredibly moving about talking to these young performers who appear on this magnificent stage. You could see what this meant to #AkashMadhwal. Well done @mipaltan on another fabulous scouting effort. And the #TataIPL that provides life changing platforms to… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 24, 2023

Green, who hit his maiden T20 century in Mumbai’s previous win, looked in control during his 23-ball knock until his departure.

Naveen-ul-Haq, who took four wickets for Lucknow, sent back Suryakumar and Green, bowled by a slower off-cutter from the Afghanistan pace bowler, in the space of three deliveries to push Mumbai onto the back foot.

Tilak Varma hit back with a quickfire 26 and a 43-run stand with Tim David, who was out caught for 13 after unsuccessfully reviewing a full toss for being over waist-height.

Naveen finished with 4-38 and Yash Thakur took three wickets but despite their efforts Mumbai’s impact sub Nehal Wadhera boosted the total with his 12-ball 23.

Lucknow lost their openers early including impact player Kyle Mayers for 18 before Australia’s Marcus Stoinis attempted to pull the chase together in his 27-ball 40.

But Madhwal struck with successive balls, including getting the dangerous Nicholas Pooran caught behind for a golden duck.

Stoinis, who crossed 400 runs this season to be his team’s standout performer, was run out after a mid-pitch collision with non-striker Deepak Hooda with both batters watching the ball.

The innings fell further apart with two more run outs sending back Krishnappa Gowtham and Hooda.

Lucknow, who made their IPL debut last season with Gujarat as the league grew to 10 teams, fell at the same hurdle in the previous edition.

