GT 13/0 after 2 overs: Green into the attack and the first boundary of the day comes off the bat of Gill. He now owns the Orange Cap (and likely to keep it for the season).

GT 3/0 after 1 over: Hint of an early movement, cautious start from Saha. Gill with a good-looking pull but MI have protection in the deep.

We are underway. Dorff to start off for MI. Another Gill special for GT?

Team news

GT XI: XI: Shubman Gill, Wridhhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Md Shami, Mohit Sharma.

MI XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cam Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Toss news

Hardik Pandya tosses the coin, Rohit Sharma calls it right. MI have opted to chase.

7.34 pm: That is some photo.

Sportzpics

Centuries so far in IPL 2023

Player Final  SR For Vs Venue Date
Brook  100 181.81 SRH v KKR Eden Gardens 14 Apr 2023
V Iyer 104 203.92 KKR v MI Wankhede 16 Apr 2023
Jaiswal 124 200.00 RR v MI Wankhede 30 Apr 2023
Suryakumar 103 210.20 MI GT Wankhede 12 May 2023
Prabhsimran  103 158.46 PBKS DC Delhi 13 May 2023
Gill 101 174.13 GT SRH Ahmedabad 15 May 2023
Klaasen 104 203.92 SRH RCB Hyderabad 18 May 2023
Kohli  100 158.73 RCB SRH Hyderabad 18 May 2023
Green 100 212.76 MI SRH Wankhede 21 May 2023
Kohli 101* 165.57 RCB GT Bengaluru 21 May 2023
Gill 104* 200.00 GT RCB Bengaluru 21 May 2023

7.17 pm: The bowlers are marking their runups and all that. A big hug between Hardik and Pollard. Serious conversations between Hardik and Rohit. Plenty of familiarity.

7.13 pm: From a net bowler for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore to the star of MI’s win over Lucknow Super Giants, Akash Madhwal is the newest star of IPL 2023. The Uttarakhand bowler notched figures of 5/5 as MI beat LSG by 81 runs to win the Eliminator on Wednesday at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai.

7.01 pm: Looks like the rain has stopped and the players are out in the middle.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League. The third playoff match of IPL 2023 features Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians.

From one Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Co travel to Ahmedabad to face another Pandya. Defending champions Hardik and Co await the most successful side in the league in the Qualifier 2.

CSK await the winners of this clash tonight.

(And, yes this means that we won’t have a new champion in 2023).

Early news is that it is pouring in Ahmedabad.

League stage points table

TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS
GT 14 10 4 0 0.809 20
CSK 14 8 5 1 0.652 17
LSG 14 8 5 1 0.284 17
MI 14 8 6 0 -0.044 16
RR 14 7 7 0 0.148 14
RCB 14 7 7 0 0.135 14
KKR 14 6 8 0 -0.239 12
PBKS 14 6 8 0 -0.304 12
DC 14 5 9 0 -0.808 10
SRH 14 4 10 0 -0.590 8