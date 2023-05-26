IPL 2023, Qualifier 2, GT vs MI live updates: Rohit Sharma opts to bowl against Hardik Pandya and Co
Follow updates of Qualifier 2 between GT and MI.
TOSS: Rohit Sharma opts to bowl, match to start at 8 pm
Live updates
GT 13/0 after 2 overs: Green into the attack and the first boundary of the day comes off the bat of Gill. He now owns the Orange Cap (and likely to keep it for the season).
GT 3/0 after 1 over: Hint of an early movement, cautious start from Saha. Gill with a good-looking pull but MI have protection in the deep.
We are underway. Dorff to start off for MI. Another Gill special for GT?
Team news
GT XI: XI: Shubman Gill, Wridhhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Md Shami, Mohit Sharma.
MI XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cam Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.
Toss news
Hardik Pandya tosses the coin, Rohit Sharma calls it right. MI have opted to chase.
7.34 pm: That is some photo.
Centuries so far in IPL 2023
|Player
|Final
|SR
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|Brook
|100
|181.81
|SRH
|v KKR
|Eden Gardens
|14 Apr 2023
|V Iyer
|104
|203.92
|KKR
|v MI
|Wankhede
|16 Apr 2023
|Jaiswal
|124
|200.00
|RR
|v MI
|Wankhede
|30 Apr 2023
|Suryakumar
|103
|210.20
|MI
|GT
|Wankhede
|12 May 2023
|Prabhsimran
|103
|158.46
|PBKS
|DC
|Delhi
|13 May 2023
|Gill
|101
|174.13
|GT
|SRH
|Ahmedabad
|15 May 2023
|Klaasen
|104
|203.92
|SRH
|RCB
|Hyderabad
|18 May 2023
|Kohli
|100
|158.73
|RCB
|SRH
|Hyderabad
|18 May 2023
|Green
|100
|212.76
|MI
|SRH
|Wankhede
|21 May 2023
|Kohli
|101*
|165.57
|RCB
|GT
|Bengaluru
|21 May 2023
|Gill
|104*
|200.00
|GT
|RCB
|Bengaluru
|21 May 2023
7.17 pm: The bowlers are marking their runups and all that. A big hug between Hardik and Pollard. Serious conversations between Hardik and Rohit. Plenty of familiarity.
7.13 pm: From a net bowler for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore to the star of MI’s win over Lucknow Super Giants, Akash Madhwal is the newest star of IPL 2023. The Uttarakhand bowler notched figures of 5/5 as MI beat LSG by 81 runs to win the Eliminator on Wednesday at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai.
IPL 2023, Eliminator: Akash Madhwal - ‘I’ve learnt how to bowl yorkers from tennis-ball cricket’.
7.01 pm: Looks like the rain has stopped and the players are out in the middle.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League. The third playoff match of IPL 2023 features Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians.
From one Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Co travel to Ahmedabad to face another Pandya. Defending champions Hardik and Co await the most successful side in the league in the Qualifier 2.
CSK await the winners of this clash tonight.
(And, yes this means that we won’t have a new champion in 2023).
Early news is that it is pouring in Ahmedabad.
League stage points table
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|GT
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0.809
|20
|CSK
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0.652
|17
|LSG
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0.284
|17
|MI
|14
|8
|6
|0
|-0.044
|16
|RR
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0.148
|14
|RCB
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0.135
|14
|KKR
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.239
|12
|PBKS
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.304
|12
|DC
|14
|5
|9
|0
|-0.808
|10
|SRH
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.590
|8