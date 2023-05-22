Sunday was always going to be blockbuster. It was the final day of the league stage of the IPL 2023, after all. The fourth spot in the points table was up for grabs and both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (and Rajasthan Royals) had a stake. And, it was a day for centuries.

Three tons were scored for the first time ever in this league.

First, Cameron Green did it for Mumbai Indians. Then, Virat Kohli put on a single-handed master-class to score his seventh IPL century for Royal Challengers Bangalore. And finally, Shubman Gill’s century proved to be the cherry on the cake and the knockout punch from Gujarat Titans to knock RCB out.

Only last week, Kohli was passing on the baton to Gill saying, “Go on and lead the next generation,” and on the rain-affected evening at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru both Kohli and Gill ended up scoring back-to-back centuries. It was both poetic and ironic.

Centuries in IPL 2023 Player Final SR For Vs Venue Date Brook 100 181.81 SRH v KKR Eden Gardens 14 Apr 2023 V Iyer 104 203.92 KKR v MI Wankhede 16 Apr 2023 Jaiswal 124 200.00 RR v MI Wankhede 30 Apr 2023 Suryakumar 103 210.20 MI GT Wankhede 12 May 2023 Prabhsimran 103 158.46 PBKS DC Delhi 13 May 2023 Gill 101 174.13 GT SRH Ahmedabad 15 May 2023 Klaasen 104 203.92 SRH RCB Hyderabad 18 May 2023 Kohli 100 158.73 RCB SRH Hyderabad 18 May 2023 Green 100 212.76 MI SRH Wankhede 21 May 2023 Kohli 101* 165.57 RCB GT Bengaluru 21 May 2023 Gill 104* 200.00 GT RCB Bengaluru 21 May 2023

With that unbeaten 104 off 52, Gill has registered four T20 centuries overall. He continued his imperious form this year in the IPL, scoring 680 runs at an average of 56.67. He is only behind Faf Du Plessis’ 730 runs in the leading run-scorers list. He has a chance to better these numbers as GT now enter the playoffs.

Gill in the IPL YEAR MAT RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 Career 88 2580 104* 36.34 131.43 2 18 2023 14 680 104* 56.67 152.47 2 4 2022 16 483 96 34.50 132.33 0 4 2021 17 478 57 28.11 118.90 0 3 2020 14 440 70* 33.84 117.96 0 3 2019 14 296 76 32.88 124.36 0 3 2018 13 203 57* 33.83 146.04 0 1

Against RCB, he exhibited a calculated, composed knock comprising of eight sixes and five fours and it eventually proved to be the difference for GT, who won by six wickets.

Here’s a look at the reactions to the century:

Shubman Gill seals off the chase with a MAXIMUM 👏🏻👏🏻@gujarat_titans finish the league stage on a high 😎#TATAIPL | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/bZQJ0GmZC6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023

What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2023

4 - @ShubmanGill's (@gujarat_titans) winning knock of 104* off 52 balls helped him become just the fourth batter to log back-to-back tons in the @IPL (101 runs vs SRH) - soon after V. Kohli did so in the same game. Prodigious. #RCBvGT #TATAIPL #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/1rWql5WBhX — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) May 21, 2023

It begins now 💙⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8Iwe0bRFJx — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) May 21, 2023

Shubhman Gill is a monster. The new era KING. He is here to rule. Hits a six to complete his second IPL century this season. With that six, RCB's dream of winnig the IPL title shatters into pieces. #IPL2023 #RCBvsGT — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 21, 2023

Kohli & Klaasen



Kohli & Gill



Instance of centuries from both teams in IPL#RCBvsGT — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 21, 2023

Frame of the Day: Kohli hugged gill. pic.twitter.com/lEfsOBYxow — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2023

#IPL2023



Shubman Gill had literally said that there's some matches left before the final to get the hundred he missed out on vs LSG.



Man went and scored not one but two centuries after that. The audacity!



📸 Sportzpics pic.twitter.com/2RBdIxMxOx — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) May 21, 2023

That really was some innings. pic.twitter.com/LhyFE1wQt6 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 21, 2023

Blessed to see two masterpieces in one day. Gill has taken his game to another level and is now playing the leadership role as a batter. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 21, 2023

What a game. The proverbial passing of the baton, happening at the King's own territory. Special knock from King Kohli, dare I say bettered by Prince Shubman. — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) May 21, 2023

Just when you couldn't stop praising Kohli's hundred, a younger batter comes along and overshadows him.



Yeah, the world will move on all right. Just as it did after Tendulkar walked away, just as it will when Kohli retires one day.



Indian cricket is safe. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) May 21, 2023

A dream evening of batsmanship. The icing on the cake is a Shubmqn Gill’s century at a strike rate of 200😱😱. Truly the heir of Indian batting. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 21, 2023

A Shubhman classic is incomplete without Ian Bishop. He goes "The heir apparent". Bish the 🐐 summed up this match in 3 words. — Manya (@CSKian716) May 21, 2023

Shubman Gill with a masterclass innings. Mesmerising! Second 💯 in the IPL is a class act. #RCBvGT #TATAIPL — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) May 21, 2023

Shubman Gill is ready to take the mantle of being THE successor! What a player!!! #RCBvGT — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) May 21, 2023

And one day… that baton of best all-format batsman in the world will pass on to Shubman Gill. What a 💯! #IPL2023 #RCBvGT — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) May 21, 2023

The result allowed five-time winners Mumbai Indians to fill the fourth and final play-off spot after they hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the first match of the day.

Gill starred in the final group match with a 52-ball knock that steered Gujarat to victory with five balls to spare.

Gill hit the winning six to raise his second straight ton.

“As a bowler, Gill doesn’t give you a chance,” Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya said of his star batsman, who put on a key 123-run stand with Vijay Shankar, who made 53.

“Other batters also get confidence from it.”

Kohli hit his second successive hundred and seventh in the IPL to overtake Chris Gayle’s six and steer Bangalore to 197-5 in a match that started an hour late due to rain in Bengaluru.

The effort was in vain as Kohli’s wait for an elusive IPL title goes on for another year.

“A lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, I don’t feel like that at all. I think I am playing my best T20 cricket again,” said Kohli after an innings which featured 13 fours and a six.

“I’m just enjoying myself. This is how I play T20 cricket.”

Mumbai will play Lucknow Super Giants, who became the third team to make the play-offs on Saturday, in the eliminator next week.

Table-toppers Gujarat and second-placed Chennai Super Kings will clash in the first qualifier on Tuesday.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will head straight to the final in Ahmedabad on May 28 and the loser will play the winner of the eliminator.

Kohli started strongly in a 67-run opening partnership with skipper Faf du Plessis, who made 28 to stay on top of the batting chart with 730 runs.

Kohli, who made a match-winning 100 in Bangalore’s previous game, had moved behind Du Plessis in the batting list with 639 runs but Gill toppled the senior star to take second spot with 674 runs.

“Virat played an unbelievable knock to give us a chance and thought that was a good score,” said Du Plessis. “But Shubman played incredibly well to take the game away from us.”