Watch: Olympic champion Ryan Crouser breaks his own shot put world record at the LA Grand Prix The 30-year-old, a gold medallist at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, threw a massive 23.56 m to set a new world record. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago Ryan Crouser poses with a scoreboard that announced his new world record | Reuters Play