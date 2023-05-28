Badminton, Malaysia Masters Super 500 final, live updates: Scores, statistics, reactions and more
Follow live updates as HS Prannoy takes on Weng Hong Yang in the title clash.
Live updates
Women’s doubles final: Tan/Thinaah seem to be feeling the pace of the week they have had.
2.29 pm: Here’s a look at the results of the day so far. In the women’s doubles final, Tan/Thinaah are leading 7-5 in the third game.
2.25 pm: We will, of course, cover the upcoming badminton match with the detail we usually do, but before we begin... a look at what has happened to some of the Olympian wrestlers today in Delhi. Forget, for a brief second, everything else that has happened around these protests and what your opinion of it is. And look at these images. The irony of this Sunday.
The wait prolongs for HS Prannoy. Of course, the women’s doubles final was going to be a marathon one!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton on BWF World Tour. Today our attention is on Malaysia Masters, the Super 500 event
India’s men’s singles No 1 HS Prannoy reached the Malaysia Masters final on Saturday, continuing his fine run in Kuala Lumpur. The circumstances were heartbreaking as he won the semifinal after an unfortunate injury to Indonesia’s Christian Adinata in the first game, the scoreline was 19-17 with Prannoy in the lead.
Today, Prannoy will be hoping to end a long wait for the title on the international circuit. This will be Prannoy’s first final since the Swiss Open 2022. The last title he had won was the US Open in 2017 when it was a Grand Prix Gold.
PV Sindhu’s run, meanwhile, ended in the semifinals as she lost for the second straight time against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.