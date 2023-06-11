Q1, India vs Argentina: Both the teams are out wearing different shades of blue. India in their home strip of dark blue and Argentina in their traditional blue and white stripes. Only thing that could have made it worse was if the turf was also blue.

India vs Argentina, Craig Fulton: We played well last night against Holland. We want to create more good chances today. Harmanpreet has gone back for the birth of his daughter.

Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Argentina, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League in Eindhoven.

It’s India’s final match of the 2022-‘23 FIH Pro League and they’ll be hoping to end it on a high by beating Argentina. Having played every match for India this season, captain Harmanpreet Singh was rested for India’s 2-3 loss to the Netherlands yesterday and he does not feature today as well.

Indian men’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh

India’s FIH Pro League matches in Europe

India 1-2 Belgium, 26 May

India 2-4 Great Britain, 27 May

India 5-1 Belgium, 2 June

India 4 (4)-(2) 4 Great Britain, 3 June

India 1-4 Netherlands, 7 June

India 3-0 Argentina, 8 June

India 2-3 Netherlands, 10 June

India vs Argentina, 11 June, 2100 hrs IST 

Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Fancode

Match live: Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 SD/HD and Fancode in India