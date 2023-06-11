Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Argentina Live: Hardik Singh and Co take on Los Leones
Live coverage of India’s men’s FIH Pro League match against Argentina.
Live updates
Q1, India vs Argentina: Both the teams are out wearing different shades of blue. India in their home strip of dark blue and Argentina in their traditional blue and white stripes. Only thing that could have made it worse was if the turf was also blue.
India vs Argentina, Craig Fulton: We played well last night against Holland. We want to create more good chances today. Harmanpreet has gone back for the birth of his daughter.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Argentina, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League in Eindhoven.
It’s India’s final match of the 2022-‘23 FIH Pro League and they’ll be hoping to end it on a high by beating Argentina. Having played every match for India this season, captain Harmanpreet Singh was rested for India’s 2-3 loss to the Netherlands yesterday and he does not feature today as well.
Indian men’s squad:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh
India’s FIH Pro League matches in Europe
India 1-2 Belgium, 26 May
India 2-4 Great Britain, 27 May
India 5-1 Belgium, 2 June
India 4 (4)-(2) 4 Great Britain, 3 June
India 1-4 Netherlands, 7 June
India 3-0 Argentina, 8 June
India 2-3 Netherlands, 10 June
India vs Argentina, 11 June, 2100 hrs IST
