Indonesia Open Super 1000 round of 16, live: Srikanth takes on Lakshya; Sindhu and Co to follow
Follow updates from India’s matches at the round of 16 stage in Indonesia.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17 Lakshya Sen: Game 1, Srikanth. Lakshya’s clear is wide. That was a fine game by Srikanth under pressure late on.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 20-17 Lakshya Sen: WHAT A POINT. Srikanth with a fabulous defensive effort early on and then closes it out with a string of aggressive shots. Game points.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 18-17 Lakshya Sen: Good flat exchange and the backhand error from Lakshya sees Srikanth sneak back ahead.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 17-17 Lakshya Sen: Couple of errors from Sri and we are level again.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 17-15 Lakshya Sen: Good smash winner from Srikanth to go 3 up but Lakshya gets the serve back with a good aggressive point
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 16-14 Lakshya Sen: Geez that was a wide one alright from Lakshya. This game is slipping away from the youngster.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 14-13 Lakshya Sen: Srikanth sneaks into the lead.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 10-11 Lakshya Sen: Lakshya can’t quite believe his crosscourt smash is called out. That was well in! But he steadies himself and takes a 1-point lead into the interval. No coaching assistance either side today.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 9-10 Lakshya Sen: Once again a handy lead for Lakshya
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 6-8 Lakshya Sen: Lakshya pulls ahead again, run of four points to go up 8-4. But gap down to 2 again as the youngster nets a forehand smash.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 4-4 Lakshya Sen: Lakshya started better but we are all level in quick time.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi vs Lakshya Sen: The warmups are done, match is underway.
Srikanth vs Lakshya next on Court 3:
Coming up shortly, is Srikanth vs Lakshya: Srikanth and Sen have met twice on the international circuit, and the former has won both times, including the World Championships semifinal in 2021.
First-round report:
Indonesia Open Super 1000: Lakshya Sen defeats Lee Zii Jia, sets up second round clash with Srikanth
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton.
Today we will be tracking round of 16 action at the Indonesian Open, the third of this year’s Super 1000 events. It’s been a rather good event for the Indian contingent so far. There have been wins against higher-ranked players for PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi and Lakshya Sen while HS Prannoy also came through a really tricky opening round.
India’s matches in the round of 16:
PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying
Srikanth Kidambi vs Lakshya Sen
HS Prannoy vs Ng Ka Long Angus
Priyanshu Rajawat vs Anthony Ginting
Satwik-Chirag vs Zhou-He
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software