World Championships bronze medalists Deepak Bhoria (51 kg) and Nishant Dev (71 kg) were named in the Indian men’s boxing squad for this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) had already secured their berths in the women’s boxing squad, courtesy their gold medals in the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023.

They will be joined by the 2022 Worlds bronze medalist Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medalist Jaismine Lamboria (60kg). Additionally, Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg) and Preeti Pawar (54kg ) will also feature in the squad, reported PTI.

However, the biggest misses remain reigning Asian Games light flyweight champion and 2019 World Championship silver medallist Amit Panghal and reigning 48kg women’s world champion Nitu Ghanghas.

Panghal was pipped by Bhoria in his weight category in accordance with Boxing Federation of India’s new selection policy. Meanwhile, Ghanghas, who had jumped weight classes from 48kg to 54kg, was pipped by Pawar.

Although results have not been going his way in recent tournaments, the experienced Shiva Thapa will feature in the super lightweight category (63.5kg). According to the report, Sachin Siwach, the 2021 World Youth champion, has stepped up from 54kg to 57kg as World bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin is recovering from a knee injury sustained during the championship’s quarter-final.

Former Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) also feature in the men’s squad.