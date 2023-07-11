The delayed 2022 Asian Games has resulted in a packed athletics schedule for many of the continent’s biggest talents. The quadrennial event, which was scheduled to take place in China last year, was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Because of that, the end of the 2023 season is a hectic one with a flurry of competitions starting from the Asian Athletics Championships, followed by the World Championships just a few days later.

With a busy schedule ahead of them, Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable have decided to skip the Asian Athletics Championships, which begins on Wednesday in Bangkok, Thailand and end on July 16. Many other top athletes from Asia are also likely to skip the meet to focus on the World Championships.

Triple jumper Praveen Chitravel and javelin thrower Rohit Yadav have withdrawn from the event to focus on their fitness ahead of the World Athletics Championships which gets underway days after the Asian championships. Also absent is Jeswin Aldrin who is recovering from weakness after a bout of Covid-19.

Indian contingent at Bengaluru airport, all set for the Asian Athletics Championships schedule to be held at Bangkok from July 12 to 16. pic.twitter.com/JD7qXG8oAd — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 9, 2023

Medal favourites

In Chopra and Sable’s absence, long jumper Sreeshankar Murali, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji are among the favourites to finish on the podium for India.

Toor is an overwhelming favourite to defend his 2019 title, having also won the Asian Indoor Championships in February.

Sreeshankar comes into the competition on the back of a third-placed finish at the Paris Diamond League and a fifth-placed finish at the Lausanne Diamond League. Despite Aldrin’s absence, Sreeshankar may yet face stiff competition from the likes of 2022 World Champion Jianan Wang of China, defending Asian Champion Yuki Hashioka and Hiromichi Yoshida from Japan.

Yarraji has been in good form coming into the tournament setting seven of her 10 top timings in the 100m hurdles this year. Key to her success, however, would be managing her workload as she has also been scheduled to compete in the 200m event.

With Chopra and Yadav skipping the event, DP Manu has a very good chance of clinching his first international honour in the javelin throw event. Manu has the longest throw among Asian athletes this season after Chopra. The withdrawal of Pakistan’s Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem means that Manu’s biggest competition in Thailand would be former Under-20 World Championship silver medallist Roderick Genki Dean.

The women’s long jump pit will see Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan resume their rivalry with both serious contenders to finish on top of the podium in Bangkok.

At the 2019 championships in Qatar, Parul Chaudhary finished third in the women’s 5000m event and fifth in the 3000m steeplechase event. Four years on, Chaudhary has improved leaps and bounds, shaving almost half a minute off her personal bests in both events. Standing in her way of gold in both events will likely by the Bahrainian pair of Winfred Yavi (3000m SC) and Bontu Rebitu (5000m).